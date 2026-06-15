MarineMax Expands Premium Portfolio with Exclusive Distribution of Newly Launched Ducari Yachts

OLDSMAR, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE: HZO), the world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, marina operator, and superyacht services company, announces an exclusive agreement with World Cat to introduce Ducari Yachts, a new line of luxury power catamarans, to the market.

Ducari Yachts will be sold exclusively through MarineMax. The inaugural model, the Ducari 37XIV Sport, will initially be available at nine MarineMax locations in Florida.

“Our strategy of crafting long-term partnering relationships with leading boat builders led us to create this promising partnership with World Cat,” said Brett McGill, Chief Executive Officer and President of MarineMax. “MarineMax understands the appeal of catamarans, having successfully grown our power catamaran business into one of the largest in the world. We’re pleased to partner with World Cat, a longtime leader in catamaran design, to bring Ducari Yachts to market.”

“Ducari was purpose-built to focus on the luxury cruising segment,” said World Cat and Ducari Yachts CEO Andrew Brown. “We hope to grow the entire catamaran category with this exciting new brand and have a real opportunity to showcase the performance of a double hull form as a premium option for boaters looking to experience a new standard of stability and refinement.”

The Ducari 37XIV Sport is available through MarineMax locations in Clearwater, Fort Myers, Harbour Towne, Jupiter, Miami, Naples, Pompano Beach, Sarasota, and West Palm Beach.

About MarineMax

As the world’s largest recreational boat and yacht retailer, marina operator and superyacht services company, MarineMax (NYSE: HZO) is United by Water. We have over 120 locations worldwide, including over 70 dealerships and over 65 marina and storage facilities. Our integrated business includes IGY Marinas, which operates luxury marinas in yachting and sport fishing destinations around the world; Fraser Yachts Group and Northrop & Johnson, leading superyacht brokerage and luxury yacht services companies; Cruisers Yachts, one of the world’s premier manufacturers of premium sport yachts, motor yachts, and Aviara luxury dayboats; and Intrepid Powerboats, a premier manufacturer of powerboats. To enhance and simplify the customer experience, we provide financing and insurance services as well as leading digital technology products that connect boaters to a network of preferred marinas, dealers, and marine professionals through Boatyard and Boatzon. In addition, we operate MarineMax Vacations in Tortola, British Virgin Islands, which offers our charter vacation guests the luxury boating adventures of a lifetime. Land comprises 29% of the earth’s surface. We’re focused on the other 71%. Learn more at www.marinemax.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events, and may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would,” or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern the Company’s expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. These statements, including those relating to the exclusivity and availability of the Ducari Yachts, are based on current expectations, forecasts, risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations as of the date of this release. These risks, assumptions, and uncertainties include the Company’s goals and strategies, general economic conditions, as well as those within the Company's industry, the level of consumer spending, and numerous other factors identified in the Company’s most recently filed Forms 10-K and 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and undue reliance should not be placed on these statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.