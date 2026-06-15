Morse Micro Welcomes VPI Technology to Wi-Fi HaLow Design Partner Program

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InfoComm 2026 — Morse Micro, the world’s leading Wi-Fi HaLow silicon provider, today announced VPI Technology has joined its Design Partner Program, bringing its full-stack Wi-Fi HaLow design and manufacturing expertise. The partnership marks a continued expansion of the Wi-Fi HaLow ecosystem, bringing customers access to VPI’s extensive experience across product development, testing, certification, and manufacturing.

The Morse Micro Design Partner Program connects vetted design houses, system integrators, and developer groups with the tools to bring Wi-Fi HaLow products to market. VPI joins the program as a key partner enabling more avenues for customers to access Wi-Fi HaLow certified products, providing scalable pathways for large product deployments in real-world environments.

"The gap in the market isn't silicon, it's the path from design to certified, manufactured product. VPI closes that gap," said Michael De Nil, co-founder and CEO of Morse Micro. "VPI's ability to cover everything from design to manufacturing makes them an ideal partner for customers looking to deploy long-range IoT solutions at scale."

VPI Technology has been selected for its full-stack product design expertise, proven capability in integrating wireless, embedded, mechanical, and cloud solutions, and providing a scalable path for large-scale product deployments to real-world environments.

"We see many market segments and companies with strong Wi-Fi HaLow use cases needing support taking product concepts from reference designs into certifiable, manufacturable products at scale," said Kurt Olsen, Vice President, Business Development at VPI Technology. "We look forward to utilizing Morse Micro’s industry-leading range and power efficiency to deliver integrated wireless communications solutions with high value to our global clients."

Morse Micro continues to see strong interest from design houses worldwide. VPI joins Gateworks as one of the first official partners of the program, bringing long-range, low-power, and reliable wireless performance to industrial IoT, smart infrastructure, security, utilities, agriculture, and more.

About Morse Micro

Morse Micro is the leading Wi-Fi HaLow fabless semiconductor company, revolutionizing IoT connectivity with award-winning technology. Headquartered in Sydney, with global offices in the United States, Taiwan, China, India, Japan and the United Kingdom, Morse Micro is driving the adoption of next-generation long-range, low-power Wi-Fi HaLow solutions. Its first-generation MM6108 and newly launched MM8108 silicon deliver the fastest, smallest, lowest-power, and longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow connectivity on the market.

Morse Micro's Wi-Fi HaLow technology is gaining unstoppable momentum globally, enabling connected devices to achieve ten times the range, covering 100 times the area of traditional Wi-Fi networks. This advancement is transforming IoT connectivity across various sectors, including smart homes, industrial automation, and smart cities.

About VPI Technology

Founded in 1996, VPI Technology, a division of Ludlum Measurements, Inc., is a multi-discipline firm, specializing in electronics design services, prototyping, regulatory compliance preparation services, and electronics manufacturing. VPI’s expertise in new product development for pioneering technologies and inventive products includes smart home automation, cybersecurity products, mobile hardware, sensor technology, embedded technology, RF/wireless design/IoT, consumer electronics, medical device design, and government and military programs. The year 2026 marks the 30th anniversary of VPI’s ongoing operations.