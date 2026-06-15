HPE Advances Quantum Computing at Scale With Expanded Industry Collaborations

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HPE Discover Las Vegas 2026 – HPE (NYSE: HPE) today announced it has expanded relationships with eight companies to integrate high performance computing (HPC) and quantum computing systems to pave the way for practical and scalable hybrid classical-quantum applications in the future.

By enabling the seamless integration of quantum and classical HPC and AI, HPE is shaping the future of hybrid architectures Share

As a global leader in HPC1 with the HPE Cray supercomputing platform, HPE is in a unique position to advance quantum computing and provide the critical HPC and networking infrastructure necessary to enable hybrid application workflows and integrate emerging quantum technologies into existing supercomputing environments. By partnering with quantum processing unit, quantum error correction, and quantum control leaders, HPE is pioneering a hybrid approach that combines classical supercomputing with quantum computing, enabling faster, more efficient solutions to apply to some of the world's most complex scientific and industrial challenges.

“By bringing supercomputing and quantum technologies together in a hybrid platform, we will accelerate the transition from research to real-world application,” said Trish Damkroger, senior vice president and general manager, HPC & AI Infrastructure Solutions at HPE. “Our new strategic collaborations will extend world-class HPC infrastructure to make quantum accessible, scalable and operational.”

Advancing full-stack hybrid quantum supercomputing across multiple modalities

HPE is collaborating with leading companies – Intel, IQM, Qblox, Quantinuum, QuEra Computing, Quantum Machines, Rigetti, and Riverlane – across a diverse set of architectural approaches with the goal of building out a full-stack hybrid quantum supercomputing platform. These collaborations will support the development of integrated testbeds for hybrid algorithm co-design, software interoperability, and system-level performance benchmarking across HPC and AI environments.

HPE is bringing together multiple quantum modalities – including neutral atom, ion trap, superconducting, and silicon spin quantum bits (qubits) – along with quantum error correction and quantum control systems. Through these efforts, HPE is enabling exploration of architectural trade-offs, validation of hybrid workflows, as well as development and benchmarking of quantum application workloads and workflows running on HPC systems and AI factories.

HPE continues to extend the capabilities of classical HPC while building a shared community committed to practical innovation in quantum computing. By enabling the seamless integration of quantum and classical HPC and AI, HPE is shaping the future of hybrid architectures, driving progress in scientific discovery, national security, and industrial innovation.

Explore hybrid classical-quantum computing at HPE Discover demo #629 or attend a quantum computing session at the show:

“ The future of AI and quantum in the public sector ” June 16 th , 1-1:45 p.m. PT in Titan 2303, PNL P1604 .

” June 16 , 1-1:45 p.m. PT in Titan 2303, . “The next leap: Innovating with quantum, agentic AI, and HPC” June 17th, 12:15- 1:15 p.m. PT in Titan 2201a, TB1394.

About HPE

HPE (NYSE: HPE) is a leader in essential enterprise technology, bringing together the power of AI, cloud, and networking to help organizations achieve more. As pioneers of possibility, our innovation and expertise advance the way people live and work. We empower our customers across industries to optimize operational performance, transform data into foresight, and maximize their impact. Unlock your boldest ambitions with HPE. Discover more at www.hpe.com.

1 As verified by the November 2025 TOP500 list, HPE is the builder of the three fastest exascale supercomputers in the world