LA Kings and ROWI Teen & Parent Wellness Centers Partner to Advance Youth Mental Health and Family Wellness

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The LA Kings today announced a new multi-year partnership with ROWI Teen & Parent Wellness Centers, making the organization the Official Mental Health Partner of the NHL team. Brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, the new relationship brings together two organizations committed to supporting the mental health, resilience and overall well-being of young people and families across Southern California through education, community engagement and sport.

ROWI is the industry leader in teen mental healthcare and wellness, with locations throughout Southern California and San Diego.

The announcement coincides with the June 16 grand opening of ROWI's newest location at 801 Parkview Dr. N Suite #100, El Segundo, CA 90245. The celebration taking place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony with community leaders, school partners, referral partners and mental health advocates. Representatives from the LA Kings, including President Luc Robitaille, team mascot Bailey, and members of the Ice Crew, will join ROWI executives and guests to commemorate the opening and celebrate expanded access to youth mental health resources and care for families throughout the region.

As a leading provider of mental health care, behavioral treatment and therapy services for children and teens ages 8-17 and their families, ROWI will work with the LA Kings to increase awareness around youth mental health, expand access to resources and encourage conversations that help reduce stigma and support emotional wellness. At the core of the partnership is a shared belief: Mental health is not a weakness – it is a strength.

"At the LA Kings, we recognize the important role sports organizations can play in supporting the health and well-being of the communities we serve," said Luc Robitaille, President of the Los Angeles Kings. "As a former player and a father, I know how important it is for our young people to have the support and resources they need to thrive. Mental health is a critical part of that, and ROWI is making a meaningful difference in the lives of young people and families every day. We are proud to welcome them as the Official Mental Health Partner of the LA Kings and look forward to working together to raise awareness, foster resilience and connect families with valuable resources both on and off the ice."

Through the partnership, ROWI will serve as an Official Partner of both the Junior Kings youth hockey development program and the LA Kings High School Hockey League, creating opportunities to engage young athletes and their families through educational programming, community events and outreach initiatives. The collaboration will also support the continued growth of ROWI's Win Within Mental Fitness Program, with the Kings serving as a supporting partner and helping elevate conversations around confidence, resilience and emotional well-being.

Additional partnership elements will include community activations, educational opportunities and collaborative programming featuring Kings personnel, alumni and other team representatives.

“We believe mental strength is just as important as physical strength – especially for young people navigating today’s challenges,” said Greg Feinberg, President of ROWI. “This partnership with the Los Angeles Kings allows us to meet families where they are, in their communities, and help redefine mental health as something to build, strengthen, and take pride in.”

The partnership will also create opportunities for speaking engagements, educational workshops and community-focused initiatives that combine ROWI's clinical expertise with the Kings' deep connection to youth athletes, families and local communities.

"One of our goals is to align with organizations that share our commitment to making a lasting impact beyond the game," said Josh Veilleux, senior vice president, AEG Global Partnerships. "ROWI's leadership in youth mental health and its dedication to supporting children, teens and families made this a natural fit. We are excited to work together to create programs and experiences that promote mental wellness and deliver meaningful value throughout our community."

The partnership officially kicks off during the June 16 grand opening celebration of ROWI's new El Segundo location, marking the beginning of a shared commitment to advancing youth mental health awareness, education and support for families across Southern California. By combining ROWI’s clinical expertise with the Kings’ deep community presence, the partnership represents a powerful step forward in making mental wellness more visible, accessible, and embraced across the region.

ABOUT ROWI

ROWI Teen & Parent Wellness Centers provide comprehensive mental health treatment for children, teens, and families throughout Southern and Central California. Through evidence-based, family-centered care, ROWI helps young people regain confidence, emotional balance, and connection. Clinician-owned and operated, we offer ROWI GROWTH (Intensive Outpatient Program), ROWI RESET (Partial Hospitalization Program), ROWI EDGE (integrative program), individual therapy, family therapy, group therapy, and parent support in safe, modern environments designed to foster healing, stability, and growth.

ABOUT THE LA KINGS

The LA Kings have enjoyed a rich history of excitement, passion, and championship glory in Southern California while demonstrating the utmost commitment to their fans, partners, and community. Owned and operated by AEG, the Kings began play in 1967 and now play at world-famous Crypto.com Arena in Downtown Los Angeles. Since our inception we have strived to be the ultimate leader as it relates to employing many of the greatest players in National Hockey League history, and hosting and participating in incredible events highlighted by two Stanley Cup Championships.

ABOUT AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments:

Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including the production and promotion of global and regional concert tours, an extensive portfolio of clubs, theaters and other music venues, concerts and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival;

Venues and Real Estate, which develops, owns and operates world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Uber Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London;

Sports, as the world’s largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin;

Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating, and other strategic partnerships;

And Ticketing, through its AXS.com ticketing platform, which provides more than 400 clients worldwide with ticketing services that cover the gamut of events and performances, including sporting events, arena tours, music clubs, festivals, rodeos and family events.

Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 90 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.