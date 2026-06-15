Curator Hotel & Resort Collection Announces Strategic Partnership with Canary Technologies to Bring AI-Powered Guest Management Tools to Independent Lifestyle Hotels

BETHESDA, Md. & SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curator Hotel & Resort Collection (“Curator”), a membership-based collection of independent boutique and lifestyle hotels and resorts, today announced a strategic partnership with Canary Technologies (“Canary”), a leading hospitality technology platform. Through Curator’s Preferred Vendor Program, Curator members will receive preferred access to Canary’s AI-powered guest management platform and digital guest journey tools.

Canary gives our members a modern toolkit to operate more efficiently, communicate more effectively, and monetize the guest journey more thoughtfully — without forcing a one-size-fits-all approach. Share

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (“Pebblebrook”), one of Curator’s founding sponsors and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States, is working with Canary as part of Pebblebrook’s strategic focus on improving the guest experience, increasing hotel-level productivity and enhancing operating efficiency.

Canary Technologies is the leading agentic AI platform for hotel and guest management, trusted by more than 20,000 properties worldwide. From booking to post-stay, Canary powers tens of millions of guest and staff interactions each year to drive revenue, improve efficiency and elevate the guest experience. Canary’s AI suite delivers omnichannel guest engagement, hotel-specific workflow automation and deep integrations across the hotel tech stack, freeing teams of admin tasks so that they can focus on what they do best: hospitality.

“Independent lifestyle hotels thrive because they are distinctive, creative and deeply personal,” said Jennifer Barnwell, President of Curator Hotel & Resort Collection. “The opportunity is to provide these hotels with modern tools that reduce friction behind the scenes while preserving the human connection that makes special. Canary gives our members access to a powerful, hotel-specific technology platform that can improve responsiveness, drive ancillary revenue, streamline operations and enhance the guest experience — all while allowing each property to preserve its own voice and identity.”

Through the partnership, Curator members will have preferred access to Canary solutions across several high-impact operating areas:

AI-Powered Guest Communications: Canary’s Omnichannel AI platform enables hotels to communicate with guests across voice, text, webchat, OTA channels and business-profile messaging. Canary’s AI Voice can answer guest calls, support reservations, respond to concierge and property questions, manage common guest-service requests, send folios and seamlessly hand off more complex matters to hotel staff. Canary’s AI Guest Messaging, AI Webchat, AI OTA Messaging and AI Business Profile tools provide instant, property-specific responses across digital channels, including SMS, WhatsApp, websites, OTAs, Google and Apple business profiles.

Digital Arrivals and Secure Transactions: Canary’s Mobile Check-In, Tablet Registration, Self-Service Kiosk, Mobile Key and Front Desk QR Code solutions help hotels modernize arrivals, reduce lobby friction and move repetitive administrative tasks away from the front desk. Its secure transaction tools include Digital Authorizations, Payment Links, PCI-compliant card collection, Digital Contracts, deposits and payments for sales and catering, and related payment workflows.

Revenue-Generating Guest Engagement: Canary’s Dynamic Upsells, Guest Hub/Digital Compendium and F&B Mobile Ordering tools help hotels present relevant offers and property information throughout the guest journey. Properties can promote room upgrades, early check-in, late checkout, amenities, experiences, food and beverage, spa, parking and other add-ons through pre-arrival, in-stay and departure touchpoints.

Smarter Departures and Team Support: Canary’s Smart Checkout helps guests select departure times, request late checkout, review folios and leave feedback, while giving housekeeping and operations teams better visibility into room turnover. Canary’s Digital Tipping gives guests a simple cashless way to recognize service teams, supporting employee engagement and retention.

“At Pebblebrook, we view AI and automation as practical operating tools to improve the guest experience—not technology for technology’s sake,” said Raymond D. Martz, Co-President and Chief Financial Officer of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. “The objective is simple: create a more seamless guest experience and free our hotel teams to spend more time delivering thoughtful service. Canary’s platform supports that objective by combining AI-powered voice, messaging and webchat with digital arrival and departure tools, secure payment solutions, mobile ordering and dynamic upsell capabilities. Together, these tools improve guest responsiveness, increase productivity and help our hotels create more connected moments throughout the guest journey.”

Canary’s platform is built specifically for hotels and integrates with major PMS and CRS providers, enabling properties to personalize communication, streamline workflows and centralize guest interactions across multiple channels. Its AI Agent Studio also allows hotels to tailor AI agents to property-specific workflows, brand voice, business rules and guest-service needs.

“Curator and Pebblebrook understand where hospitality is headed,” said Rebecca Sheehan, Head of Strategic Alliances at Canary Technologies. “The best hotel technology should help teams deliver better service, not distract from it. Our platform gives independent hotels enterprise-grade AI and guest-management tools that are easy to deploy, highly flexible and built around real hotel workflows. We’re excited to continue this partnership with Curator and support Pebblebrook as they continue using technology to improve productivity, guest satisfaction and hotel profitability.”

“Curator was built to help independent hotels compete together while staying independent,” added Barnwell. “This partnership is a natural extension of that mission. Canary gives our members a modern toolkit to operate more efficiently, communicate more effectively and monetize the guest journey more thoughtfully — without forcing a one-size-fits-all approach.”

About Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a distinct collection of small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts. Curator provides access to a wide breadth of program offerings to enhance the guest experience, improve employee engagement, provide additional marketing support, and drive incremental revenue, all while allowing the properties to retain their unique individuality. In addition, Curator offers the benefits of associating with other unique lifestyle hotels, resorts, and small brands while participating in best-in-class operating agreements, services, reporting, and technology. Visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com and follow us @CuratorHotelsResorts.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 43 hotels, totaling approximately 11,000 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow @PebblebrookPEB.

About Canary Technologies

Canary Technologies is modernizing the hotel technology stack with its award-winning agentic AI platform for hotel and guest management. Digitizing and automating touchpoints from booking to post-stay, Canary’s cutting-edge solutions simplify hotel operations, increase revenue and elevate the guest experience. Enabling these innovations is Canary AI, the most advanced agentic AI platform built for hospitality. Trusted by 20,000+ hotels in 100+ countries, Canary powers the world’s top hospitality brands and has been recognized as an industry innovator by Fast Company, Deloitte, Business Insider and more. For more information, visit https://canarytechnologies.com.