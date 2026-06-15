Godspeed-Backed GALT Aerospace Announces Strategic Partnership with North Star Scientific

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GALT Aerospace (“GALT,”), a leading defense innovator delivering warfighter centric command, control, and communications (“C3”) solutions for airborne systems, today announced the acquisition of North Star Scientific Corporation (“NSS” or the “Company”), a premier designer & manufacturer of defense electronics products focused on providing high-reliability communications, radar, and radio frequency (“RF”) systems in support of command & control, electronic sensing, and airborne early warning & control (“AEW&C”) missions.

Based in Kapolei, Hawaii and founded in 2001, NSS boasts a highly differentiated intellectual property portfolio with representative products and technologies spanning high-power RF amplifiers, transmitters, next-generation antennas, and electronically scanned arrays, supporting intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (“ISR”) capabilities. NSS supports major defense clients such as the U.S. Air Force, Naval Air Systems Command (“NAVAIR”), Naval Sea Systems Command (“NAVSEA”), and Office of Naval Research (“ONR”) across platforms and programs including the E-2D Hawkeye, the E-3 Sentry, the E/A-18 Growler and the Multifunctional Information Distribution System Joint Tactical Radio System (“MIDS JTRS”). The Company’s proximity to the Pacific Missile Range Facility and recent establishment of a manufacturing center of excellence in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma provide a durable foundation for innovation with significant capacity to transition new technologies from prototype to scaled production.

“We look forward to partnering with the NSS team as we enhance our ability to deliver high reliability C3ISR solutions to support the national security community,” said John Kohut, CEO of GALT. “With deep expertise in advanced communications, radar, and RF systems, NSS represents an ideal partner as we further scale our capabilities as a product driven defense firm.”

“We are excited to partner with GALT as we continue to drive innovation and expand our technology portfolio,” commented Robert LaBelle, CEO of NSS. “By leveraging GALT’s unparalleled technical expertise and deep relationships within the U.S. defense community, we are well-poised to continue supporting our clients in the execution of their missions.”

“The demand for advanced technologies to bolster the resiliency and effectiveness of our warfighters continues to grow,” said Doug Lake, Founder and Managing Partner of Godspeed. “We are glad to welcome the unique capabilities of NSS into GALT as we continue developing a robust portfolio of C3ISR solutions to advance modern defense operations and look forward to supporting both teams as they scale the platform.”

"This acquisition represents another meaningful step in building a market-leading defense technology platform and diversifying GALT’s program base within a highly strategic and complementary customer set," added Mike Roualet, Principal at Godspeed. “NSS brings an experienced team and a culture of innovation that will strengthen GALT’s ability to help defense customers solve some of the most mission-critical challenges that our warfighters face today."

NSS marks the first acquisition for GALT Aerospace, which was acquired by Godspeed Capital in March 2026. The addition of NSS to the GALT platform expands the growing platform’s technology portfolio, adding cutting-edge C3ISR capabilities, while further diversifying its installed base within high priority programs across multiple domains.

About GALT Aerospace

GALT Aerospace is focused on C3 technologies and advancing the movement of warfighting information across multiple domains. GALT delivers agile, mission-focused solutions that support U.S. government and military customers. For more information, please visit the GALT Aerospace website at https://www.galt.aero/.

About North Star Scientific Corporation

Founded in 2001, North Star Scientific Corporation develops reliable, high-performance electronics for land-based, ship-based, and airborne defense applications. NSS specializes in RF system designs and rapid research and development to create an innovative ISR product suite in support of the defense community. For more information, please visit the NSS website at https://www.nsshawaii.com/.

About Godspeed Capital

Godspeed Capital is a lower middle-market Defense & Government services, solutions, and technology-focused private equity firm that invests alongside forward-thinking management teams that seek an experienced and innovative investment partner with unique sector expertise, operational insight, and flexible capital for growth. While a typical investment will involve companies generating approximately $3 million to $30 million of EBITDA, Godspeed Capital has significant support to complete larger transactions through strategic co-invest relationships. The firm focuses on control buyouts, buy-and-builds, corporate carve-outs, and special situations. For more information, please visit the Godspeed Capital website at www.godspeed.com.