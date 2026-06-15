Costa Mesa Public Safety Departments Select National Public Safety Group to Conduct Public Safety Software Business Process Review

ABERDEEN, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Costa Mesa Public Safety Departments in California are taking a proactive approach to strengthening the technology foundation that supports police, fire and emergency communications by partnering with National Public Safety Group (NPSG) to conduct a comprehensive Business Process Review (BPR).

This initiative comes as Costa Mesa evaluates how its public safety software investments can best support emergency response for the City’s more than 100,000 residents. Through the BPR, NPSG will conduct an independent assessment of Costa Mesa Police Department, Costa Mesa Fire Department, and Costa Mesa Emergency Communication Center’s Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD), Fire Records Management System (FRMS), Law Enforcement Records Management System (LERMS), Mobile solutions, infrastructure, workflows, and operational processes to identify opportunities for improvement and support informed decision-making.

The Costa Mesa Public Safety Team selected NPSG based on the consulting firm’s sole focus on public safety software, the depth of experience its consultants bring to projects, and numerous recommendations from other agencies.

“The Business Process Review will help us identify what is working well, where challenges exist, and develop actionable solutions to bridge gaps and enhance our operational effectiveness,” said Costa Mesa Emergency Communications Manager Jennifer Ruffalo. “I don’t think there’s a better choice than National Public Safety Group. Nearly every person at NPSG brings either a public safety background or experience with public safety technologies. That’s exactly what we needed from a consulting group – professionals who understand the realities of the job and the technologies available to support it.”

Costa Mesa’s public safety environment includes police, fire and emergency communications, each with unique priorities and technology requirements. The Public Safety Team recognized the importance of gaining an objective understanding of current capabilities before making future technology decisions. The BPR will also include an assessment of Costa Mesa’s technology infrastructure.

“With an NPSG Business Process Review, Costa Mesa’s Public Safety Team is taking a thoughtful and proactive approach to identifying opportunities, reducing risk and making informed decisions,” said Buck Mims, CEO of National Public Safety Group. “Agencies should be focused on serving their communities, not spending time or resources to conduct assessments of their public safety software environment. And at NPSG our goal is to achieve our mission of helping agencies increase officer, first responder, and public safety. We do the heavy lifting, providing the research, analysis and documentation agencies need to understand their current environment and confidently plan for the future. We’re honored that Costa Mesa has entrusted NPSG to support this important project.”

The NPSG Business Process Review will help Costa Mesa Public Safety Departments ensure that the software and technology used by police, fire and emergency communications operations supports the needs of officers, first responders and the community they serve.

About National Public Safety Group

National Public Safety Group (NPSG) is a concierge consulting firm focused solely on public safety software projects such as CAD, LERMS, FRMS, JMS, Mobile, and 911 solutions. NPSG provides an entire team of subject matter experts and delivers a proven approach for each project phase and solution. They've worked with 327 agencies across 14 states. Learn more at npsg.org.