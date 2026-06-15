Artist Included Launches Artist-First AI Music Company Focused on Creator Ownership and Ethical Re-Recordings

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Artist Included, a new artist-first music and technology company founded by entrepreneur, Paul “PK” Kemsley, and entertainment attorney and film producer, Jeremy Rosen, officially launches with a mission to help iconic artists reclaim creative participation, ownership, and long-term value in their music.

Built around ethical, artist-approved voice AI, Artist Included is creating a new model for legendary artists to reimagine classic recordings and create new, artist-owned masters for today’s market.

To mark the launch, Artist Included is releasing a new recording of Culture Club’s “Karma Chameleon” featuring Boy George, in partnership with BMG, timed to coincide with Boy George’s 65th birthday. This is not a synthetic AI recording. Boy George performed the new vocal in studio, with artist-approved and ethical technology used to support the final recording — not replace the artist. Stream the rerelease here and watch the visualizer here.

It is the first of many planned releases with legendary artists, as Artist Included works with artists from the 1960s through the 2000s to create new recordings and unlock commercial opportunities across the various streaming platforms, sync, film, TV, advertising, gaming, brand partnerships, sponsorships, exclusive vinyl releases,, direct-to-fan campaigns, foreign-language versions, remixes, tokenization, Dolby Atmos, and trailerized formats — helping unlock future value to actually benefit the original artists and creators for a refreshing change.

“For decades, artists created the soundtrack to our lives while much of the long-term value moved away from the original creators,” said Kemsley, Co-Founder and CEO of Artist Included. “Artist Included was built to help reverse that dynamic. This is not about replacing artists or exploiting old catalogs — it is about helping artists create new ones. Used responsibly, AI can become one of the most powerful creative tools the music industry has ever seen.”

Rosen, Co-Founder of Artist Included, added: “The future of AI in music must put artists at the center — creatively, ethically, and economically. Artist Included is building a model where artists control and participate directly in the future value created from their music, voice, brand, and legacy. All ego aside, we are shifting the narrative from piracy to partnership; a timely AI reframe.”

Boy George, who collaborated closely with the company on the launch release, added: “Revisiting Karma Chameleon in this way was emotional and creatively inspiring. The goal was never to replace the original — it was to celebrate it and let the song keep evolving for new audiences.”

At a moment when AI is reshaping the world, Artist Included offers a different path: not replacing artists, but working with them. The company’s model is built around consent, transparency, rights clearance, and creator participation — positioning Artist Included at the center of the industry’s conversation around AI, ownership, and the future economics of music.

Artist Included has appointed Robert Earl, founder of Planet Hollywood, as Chairman of the Board, adding proven global entertainment and consumer-brand expertise as the company scales its artist-first platform. The company’s technology partner, Syntiant, developed the vocal AI platform that powers the artist-approved, ethical audio processing used in the company’s new recordings. Seed investors include Mike Walsh (seed investor in Uber and Salesforce) and Doug Raetz, Co-President, Cresset Sports and Entertainment, along with Red Light Management. Additional artist partnerships, releases, and strategic announcements will be unveiled in the coming months.

ABOUT ARTIST INCLUDED

Artist Included is an artist-first music and technology company focused on ethical voice AI, creator ownership, and artist-approved music innovation. Founded by entrepreneur Paul “PK” Kemsley and entertainment attorney and film producer, Jeremy Rosen, Artist Included’s executive team includes Chairman Robert Earl, founder of Planet Hollywood; Kurt Busch, Board Member of Artist Included, CEO & Co-Founder of Syntiant Corp; Antony Antoniou, who brings extensive capital strategy and investment experience; Rob Guthrie, a longtime record label and music publishing executive; and Patryk Strojny, a former McKinsey executive.

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