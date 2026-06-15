Klick Labs Announces Vocal Biomarker Research Collaboration

TORONTO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Researchers at Klick Labs are launching a series of clinical studies with Mayo Clinic in Florida exploring the use of novel vocal biomarkers in connection with a number of chronic diseases and serious health conditions.

The new research collaboration plans to include scientists from Klick Labs’ vocal biomarker practice, along with Mayo Clinic Principal investigators across several fields, led by Vivek Kumbhari, MD, PhD.

Klick Labs' involvement is led by Yan Fossat, Senior Vice President, Digital Health R&D at Klick Applied Sciences and co-investigator on the studies. “We believe the voice has thousands of hidden properties and insights that can flag critical health issues and help enhance patient care,” said Fossat.

The research collaboration follows prior work by Klick Labs published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Digital Health in 2023. The study explored how scientists used 10 seconds of people’s voice, along with basic health data to distinguish whether that individual had Type 2 diabetes with 89 percent accuracy for women and 86 percent for men.

Klick Labs has also conducted vocal biomarker studies in areas, including hypertension and ovulation, as well as research examining the relationship between voice and blood glucose.

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

[1] Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Digital Health, Volume 1, Issue 4, December 2023, Pages 534-544

About Klick Applied Sciences (including Klick Labs)

Klick Applied Sciences’ diverse team of data scientists, engineers, and biological scientists conducts scientific research and develops AI/ML and software solutions as part of the company’s work to support commercial efforts using its proven business, scientific, medical, and technological expertise. Klick Applied Sciences is part of the Klick Group of companies, which also includes Klick Health (including Klick Katalyst and btwelve), Klick Media Group, Klick Consulting, and Klick Ventures.