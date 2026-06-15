Golden State Imaging Associates and Anthem Blue Cross Finalize Multi-Year Agreement Restoring In-Network Access Across California

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Golden State Imaging Associates (GSIA), a Radiology-Partners affiliated practice, and Anthem Blue Cross announced a new multi-year agreement that restores in-network access to high-quality, subspecialized radiology services for Anthem members across California, effective June 1, 2026.

The agreement reflects a shared commitment to patient access, clinical quality, and network stability, ensuring Anthem members have seamless access to GSIA’s diagnostic and interventional radiologists. Through this renewed partnership, GSIA and Anthem will continue supporting hospitals, referring physicians, and patients statewide with timely, accurate interpretations that enhance care delivery.

Golden State Imaging Associates provides comprehensive diagnostic and interventional radiology services through a team of board-certified, fellowship-trained physicians dedicated to clinical excellence and innovation in imaging.

About Golden State Imaging Associates

Golden State Imaging Associates (GSIA) is a California-based practice of board-certified radiologists providing 24/7 diagnostic and interventional imaging services to hospitals, clinics, and referring physicians across the state. GSIA is committed to advancing patient care through subspecialized expertise, quality-driven operations, and strong hospital partnerships. Learn more at goldenstateimaging.radpartners.com.

About Radiology Partners

Radiology Partners, through its affiliated practices, is the leading technology-enabled radiology practice in the U.S., serving more than 3,400 hospitals and other healthcare facilities with high quality radiology, technology and artificial intelligence solutions. As a physician-led and physician-owned practice, our mission is to transform radiology by innovating across clinical value, technology, service and economics, while elevating the role of radiology and radiologists in healthcare. Using a proven healthcare services model, Radiology Partners provides consistent, high-quality care to patients, while delivering enhanced value to the hospitals, clinics, imaging centers and referring physicians we serve. Learn more at radpartners.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram and YouTube.