Fairhaven Dermatology Joins Epiphany Dermatology

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Epiphany Dermatology, a leading dermatology company committed to improving access to exceptional dermatologic care, announced today it has expanded its presence in the Washington market through its partnership with Fairhaven Dermatology (“Fairhaven”).

Founded in 2016 in Bellingham by Bellingham native Thomas Langei, MD, Fairhaven Dermatology is committed to providing exceptional dermatologic care through a personalized, patient-centered approach. The practice offers comprehensive evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for a broad spectrum of skin conditions, with specialized expertise in the early detection and treatment of skin cancer.

Dr. Langei is a board-certified dermatologist and fellowship-trained Mohs micrographic surgeon. He earned his medical degree from the University of Washington, graduating with Alpha Omega Alpha honors, and completed both his dermatology residency and Mohs micrographic surgery fellowship at Southern Illinois University. Dr. Langei is joined by Corinne Sayler, PA-C, and a skilled care team dedicated to serving the Bellingham community at:

3105 Old Fairhaven Pkwy, Suite 101

Bellingham, WA 98225

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Langei said, "My team and I are excited to join Epiphany. From our earliest conversations, it was evident that we share a strong commitment to delivering exceptional patient care within a collaborative, team-oriented environment. We look forward to working together to continue providing high-quality dermatologic care to the communities we serve."

Gheorghe Pusta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Epiphany, added, "We are pleased to welcome Dr. Langei and his team to Epiphany. Their dedication to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care and their longstanding commitment to the Bellingham community have consistently stood out to us. This partnership reflects our shared values and commitment to clinical excellence, while creating an exciting opportunity to expand access to exceptional dermatologic care through our growing provider network in Washington."

Through this partnership, Dr. Langei and his staff gain additional resources to help with operations, managed care, marketing, compliance, human resources, clinical training, recruiting, IT, and many other support services. Epiphany also benefits from the clinical expertise of Dr. Langei’s team, as best practices are collaboratively shared across the Epiphany network.

About Epiphany Dermatology

Epiphany Dermatology is a rapidly expanding dermatology company, driven by a passion to improve access to high-quality dermatologic care in a values-based manner. Through its partnership with leading dermatologists across 129 locations in 20 states, Epiphany provides general dermatology, skin cancer care, Mohs surgery, cosmetic services, and additional dermatologic services. Epiphany raises the standard of dermatologic care by making clinical excellence accessible to all patients, promptly and in a warm and inviting environment. Epiphany Dermatology is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more details, please visit epiphanydermatology.com or call (512) 628-0465.