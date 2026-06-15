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KRM22 partners with Sigma AI to enhance market surveillance and risk intelligence capabilities

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KRM22, the technology and software investment company focused on risk management solutions for capital markets, today announced a strategic partnership with Sigma AI, a leading provider of AI-driven financial insights, to integrate advanced news sentiment analytics into its risk management application suite.

The integration marks a significant enhancement to KRM22’s capabilities, enabling clients to incorporate real-time market sentiment insights derived from global news sources directly into their risk frameworks. By leveraging Sigma AI’s proprietary natural language processing and machine learning models, KRM22 will help firms better identify emerging risks, anticipate market-moving events, and make more informed trading and compliance decisions.

Advancing risk management through AI-driven sentiment analysis

As part of the first phase of the collaboration, KRM22 will embed Sigma AI’s news sentiment engine within its application suite. This will provide users with actionable intelligence, allowing them to monitor how sentiment across financial news impacts instruments, sectors, and portfolios in real time.

This enhanced visibility is designed to strengthen firms’ ability to detect early warning signals, manage volatility, and improve overall risk-adjusted performance.

Deep portfolio analytics

Building on this foundation, the second phase of the partnership will focus on delivering deeper data analytics across firms’ portfolios. By combining Sigma AI’s advanced data processing capabilities with KRM22’s existing analytics infrastructure, clients will be able to benefit from enriched insights into portfolio exposures, correlations, and emerging systemic risks.

Leadership commentary

Dan Carter, CEO at KRM22, commented:
"Partnering with Sigma AI represents an important step forward in our strategy to deliver best-in-class risk management solutions. Integrating AI-driven news sentiment into our platform enhances our ability to provide clients with real-time, meaningful insights that can materially improve risk decision-making."

Andrew Simpson, CEO & Founder at Sigma AI, added:
"We are excited to collaborate with KRM22 to bring our advanced sentiment analytics to a broader audience within the capital markets ecosystem. Together, we are enabling firms to unlock new value from unstructured data and strengthen their risk management capabilities."

Strengthening the KRM22 ecosystem

This partnership aligns with KRM22’s commitment to expanding its ecosystem of integrated risk solutions, ensuring clients have access to cutting-edge technologies that address the evolving complexities of global financial markets.

About KRM22

Through its investments and the Global Risk Platform, KRM22 helps capital market companies reduce the cost and complexity of risk management. The Global Risk Platform provides applications to help address firms’ trading and corporate risk challenges and to manage their entire enterprise risk profile by leveraging risk as alpha. Learn more at www.krm22.com.

About Sigma AI

Sigma AI is a provider of advanced artificial intelligence solutions for financial markets. The platform specialises in real-time analytics, helping firms find actionable insights for execution, research, risk and surveillance in unstructured data sources such as news and market communications, as well as delivering predictive analysis using proprietary ML algorithms. Learn more at https://sigmafinancial.ai/.

Contacts

KRM22 Contact information:
Dan Carter, CEO
+44 20 3958 5105

Industry:

KRM22

LSE:KRM
Details
Headquarters: London, United Kingdom
Website: www.krm22.com
CEO: Dan Carter
Employees: 60
Organization: PUB
Release Versions
English

Contacts

KRM22 Contact information:
Dan Carter, CEO
+44 20 3958 5105

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