Latinia Identifies a Growing Governance Gap in Critical Banking Communications

BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Latinia, a provider of real-time decisioning and communication technologies for financial institutions, today released a new industry perspective examining what it describes as a growing governance gap in banking: the management of critical customer communications associated with financial events.

“Financial institutions are extremely focused on having mature governance frameworks for risk management and cybersecurity,” said Marc Alcón, CEO at Latinia, “when it all comes to trust" Share

As banks continue investing in operational resilience, cybersecurity and digital transformation initiatives, fraud prevention and customer-facing communications have become increasingly important to both customer experience and risk management. Fraud alerts, payment notifications, authentication messages, card activity alerts and service disruption communications now play a direct role in customer trust, security and operational effectiveness.

Yet according to Latinia, many institutions continue to manage these communications through fragmented infrastructures built over years of application-specific projects, channel deployments and third-party integrations.

“Financial institutions are extremely focused on having mature governance frameworks for risk management and cybersecurity,” said Marc Alcón, CEO at Latinia, “but when it comes to something as critical as payments and customer communications -trust- linked to critical banking events, many organizations still operate through disconnected processes, duplicated logic and limited end-to-end visibility. We are currently delivering 0.0x in processing time for critical alerts”.

The company argues that this fragmentation creates operational challenges that extend beyond message delivery. As communication volumes increase and customer expectations continue to rise, banks face growing pressure to ensure consistency, traceability, resilience and accountability across every customer interaction.

The issue is becoming more relevant as real-time payments, digital banking adoption and fraud prevention initiatives continue to accelerate. Customers increasingly expect immediate, accurate and contextual communications whenever significant financial events occur.

At the same time, institutions must manage multiple communication channels, external providers, business applications and regulatory requirements while maintaining service continuity and operational control.

According to Latinia, this evolution is driving the emergence of what the company describes as Critical Event Governance: a governance framework focused on the decisions, controls, traceability and delivery processes surrounding customer communications triggered by important financial events.

Rather than viewing communications as a downstream messaging function, the framework treats them as an operational layer requiring the same degree of oversight and resilience applied to other critical banking processes.

“The question is no longer whether a bank can send a message,” added Alcón, “the question is whether the institution can govern the entire decision and delivery process surrounding a critical customer communication.”

Latinia believes that as financial institutions continue modernizing their technology architectures, governance of critical customer communications will become an increasingly important component of operational resilience, customer trust and digital banking strategy.

About Latinia

Latinia is a decision-centric banking software company that helps financial institutions govern critical customer communications associated with real-time banking events. Its technology enables banks to analyze transactional activity, execute business decisions in real time, and ensure resilient, traceable delivery of critical customer interactions across digital channels.

Founded in 2000, Latinia serves more than 30 financial institutions across Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and Central America. The company’s platforms support over 170 million banking customers and help institutions accelerate time-to-market, improve operational resilience and enhance customer engagement through real-time decisioning and critical event governance. The company enables financial institutions to transform banking events into secure, traceable and measurable customer experiences.