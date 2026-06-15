Anchorage Digital Supports Custody for Tokenized CETES, Etherfuse's Tokenized Mexican Government Debt on Stellar

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anchorage Digital, home to America's first federally regulated crypto bank, today announced custody support for CETES, tokenized Mexican government debt issued by Etherfuse on the Stellar blockchain.

CETES are short-term Mexican Federal Treasury Certificates, among Mexico's most widely held government debt instruments. The collaboration brings together three complementary roles across the tokenized asset lifecycle: Etherfuse tokenizes the underlying government instrument, Stellar provides the network for onchain movement, and Anchorage Digital provides institutional custody. Together, the model demonstrates how tokenized real-world assets can move from issuance to network infrastructure to secure institutional custody.

Support for CETES expands the range of tokenized real-world assets institutions can hold at Anchorage Digital and deepens the company's commitment to Mexico and Latin America. As established financial instruments move onchain, institutions need secure, compliant infrastructure to hold them, and a single platform where global assets can sit alongside the rest of their holdings.

"Tokenized real-world assets are becoming a core part of institutional digital finance. Through Etherfuse we are supporting CETES on Stellar, we're expanding the range of global assets institutions can securely hold at Anchorage Digital and reinforcing our commitment to Mexico and the broader Latin American market." —Nathan McCauley, Co-Founder and CEO, Anchorage Digital

CETES gives institutions tokenized exposure to a familiar sovereign debt instrument issued by the Mexican government, while preserving the custody and operational standards they require. They represent a growing category: trusted financial instruments brought onchain to improve access, transparency, and efficiency.

"Our Stablebonds (CETES) show how tokenization can widen access to established global financial instruments. Working with Anchorage Digital and Stellar brings that to institutional users with the custody and network infrastructure needed to support global adoption at scale." —David Taylor, Co-Founder and CEO, Etherfuse

Stellar has long supported fast, low-cost asset movement across global markets, with deep reach across Latin America. Supporting CETES on Stellar lets Anchorage Digital extend institutional custody to assets built on infrastructure designed for efficient, real-world financial activity.

"Tokenized real-world assets are one of the clearest demonstrations of how blockchain can improve access to global markets. We're glad to see Anchorage Digital support CETES on Stellar as institutions look for secure ways to hold tokenized assets." —Raja Chakravorti, Chief Business Officer at Stellar Development Foundation.

Support for CETES builds on recent momentum in the region. Earlier this year, Anchorage Digital announced a partnership with Grupo Salinas to power cross-border settlement. Together, these efforts reflect a sustained investment in Mexico and Latin America and Anchorage Digital's role in helping institutions reach blockchain-based financial infrastructure through secure, compliant rails.

As tokenized real-world assets gain institutional adoption, custody remains the foundation. With CETES, institutions can hold a growing range of global assets, from stablecoins and tokenized funds to sovereign debt, in one regulated platform.

To explore custody for CETES and other global assets at Anchorage Digital, please get in touch.

About Anchorage Digital

Anchorage Digital is a global crypto platform that enables institutions to participate in digital assets through trading, staking, custody, governance, settlement, stablecoin issuance, and the industry’s leading security infrastructure. Home to Anchorage Digital Bank N.A., the first federally chartered crypto bank in the U.S., Anchorage Digital also serves institutions through Anchorage Digital Singapore, which is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore; Anchorage Digital NY, which holds a BitLicense from the New York Department of Financial Services; and self-custody wallet Porto by Anchorage Digital. Anchorage Digital Bank also offers fiat custody services through the use of an FDIC-insured, licensed sub-custodian. Anchorage Digital is funded by leading institutions including Andreessen Horowitz, GIC, Goldman Sachs, KKR, and Visa, with a valuation of $4.2 billion. Founded in 2017 in San Francisco, California, Anchorage Digital has offices in New York, New York; Porto, Portugal; Singapore; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Learn more at anchorage.com, on X @Anchorage, and on LinkedIn.

Disclosure

Custody, settlement, staking, and governance services are offered through Anchorage Digital Bank National Association (“Anchorage Digital Bank”). Digital asset trading services are provided by Anchorage Hold LLC (“Anchorage Hold”). Agency trading services are offered in New York by Anchorage Digital NY, LLC. BitLicense #0000041. A1 Ltd. is a principal trading business. Anchorage Services, LLC (“Anchorage Services”) is an NFA-registered introducing broker, NFA ID No. 0532710. Anchorage Digital Bank, Anchorage Hold, and Anchorage Services are not registered with the SEC or any state authority as a broker or dealer and are not authorized to engage in the business of the offer, sale, or trading of securities. Anchorage Digital services are offered to institutions and certain high net worth individuals in limited circumstances. Certain trading services are designed and available only for institutions who meet eligibility requirements, including qualification as an Eligible Contract Participant (ECP) under the rules of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. For institutions participating in custody, staking, or governance with Anchorage’s Singapore entity, those services are offered through Anchorage Digital Singapore Pte Ltd (“Anchorage Digital Singapore”). Anchorage Digital does not provide legal, tax, or investment advice or private banking services. There can be no assurance that any cryptocurrency, token, coin, or other crypto asset will be viable, liquid, or solvent. No Anchorage Digital communication is intended to imply that any digital asset services are low-risk or risk-free. Digital assets held in custody are not guaranteed by Anchorage Digital and are not subject to the insurance protections of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) or the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC).