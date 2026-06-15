CnerG Acquires Monsoon Carbon to Expand Environmental Commodity Access Across Emerging Markets

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CnerG, a global environmental commodity trading company with a digital procurement platform, has announced the acquisition of Monsoon Carbon, a Singapore-established environmental commodities trading and consulting company with regional bases in Singapore and Vietnam. This advances CnerG’s strategy to strengthen direct sourcing across renewable energy certificates, carbon credits, and key regional markets.

Demand for renewable energy and carbon solutions is growing across Asia, but procurement conditions vary by market. Buyers often face different certificate systems, supply limitations, and policy requirements. This creates a need for market-specific expertise in how environmental commodities are sourced, evaluated, and transacted.

“Companies need more than access to certificates. They need confidence in the markets, projects, and partners behind them,” said Yongnam Jin, CEO of CnerG. “Monsoon Carbon’s regional relationships bring CnerG closer to REC and carbon credit supply, helping us support buyers and project partners with deeper market knowledge and practical procurement.”

It also supports CnerG’s supply chain decarbonization capabilities and direct sourcing strategy. With over 150 exclusively managed projects, Monsoon Carbon complements CnerG’s established sales team and digital platform with supply-side and consulting capabilities, creating an end-to-end connection between regional supply and corporate procurement needs across Southeast Asia, MEA, and other emerging markets.

“Over the past decade, Monsoon Carbon has built strong relationships with project developers, traders and corporate buyers across emerging markets,” said Angus McEwin, Managing Director of Monsoon Carbon. “By joining CnerG, we can combine our global market expertise and project network with CnerG’s digital procurement platform, creating greater value for both project developers and corporate buyers. This combination allows us to scale our capabilities while supporting our partners with the market access and expertise they value.”

Monsoon Carbon will continue supporting existing project developers and corporate partners through its current team.

The acquisition reflects CnerG’s investment in Asia, digital infrastructure, regional relationships, and procurement capabilities needed to advance renewable energy and carbon strategies across global operations.

About CnerG

CnerG is a global digital marketplace for renewable energy and carbon procurement, headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. The company enables renewable energy certificate and carbon credit procurement across 100+ countries, with tools for supply chain and entity management, emissions tracking, and market intelligence. For more information, visit https://www.cnerg.net/ or follow on LinkedIn.

About Monsoon Carbon

Established in Singapore in 2011, Monsoon Carbon is an environmental commodities company with bases in Singapore and Vietnam. It works across renewable energy certificates, carbon credits, and project advisory, supporting project developers and companies seeking to reduce or offset emissions. It has experience across Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and other emerging markets. Find further information at https://monsooncarbon.com/ or follow on LinkedIn.