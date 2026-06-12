CIM Group Signs Lease with Varuni Napoli to Bring Authentic Neapolitan Pizzeria to Centennial Yards

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CIM Group and Centennial Yards Company announced today that award-winning pizzeria Varuni Napoli will be the latest restaurant to join the Entertainment District at Centennial Yards, the $5 billion, 50-acre mixed-use redevelopment transforming Downtown Atlanta.

"Chef Luca Varuni’s passion for authentic cooking and his ability to create a welcoming, high-energy environment make Varuni Napoli a natural fit for our vision." Share

Founded by Naples native Chef Luca Varuni, the acclaimed Atlanta-based pizzeria is known for its Neapolitan pies crafted with premium ingredients and time-honored techniques. Varuni Napoli debuted its flagship Midtown location in 2014, followed by a second outpost at Krog Street Market in 2017, and a third location will be open this coming July in Dunwoody, building a devoted following through its commitment to authentic cooking and quality.

Marking its first Downtown Atlanta location, Varuni Napoli will extend its legacy at Centennial Yards with signature 900-degree wood-fired ovens and an unwavering dedication to traditional craftsmanship. Renowned for delivering a true taste of Naples through handcrafted pizzas and an immersive dining experience, its arrival represents an exciting addition to the district—further elevating Centennial Yards as a premier destination for dining, retail, and hospitality in the heart of the city.

“Varuni Napoli is more than just a pizzeria—it’s a celebration of Italian culture and community,” said Brian McGowan, President of Centennial Yards Company. “Chef Luca Varuni’s passion for authentic cooking and his ability to create a welcoming, high-energy environment make Varuni Napoli a natural fit for our vision. As we thoughtfully curate a dynamic mix of culinary offerings, its commitment to tradition and quality makes it an exceptional addition to the diverse dining experiences we’re building at Centennial Yards.”

“Bringing the spirit of Naples to the heart of Downtown Atlanta at Centennial Yards is an exciting opportunity. I love the vision and high energy of this project, and I believe it will work great with the high energy we are known for,” said Chef Luca Varuni, founder of Varuni Napoli. “Our mission has always been to share our culture and authentic flavors and hospitality of my home with Atlanta. We look forward to being part of this historic redevelopment and creating new memories for residents and visitors alike.”

The Downtown menu will feature fan favorites such as the Bastardo, topped with fresh mozzarella and spicy nduja, and the Oro Bianco, featuring black truffle oil and buffalo ricotta, alongside artisanal salads, Italian appetizers like arancini and burrata and a curated selection of Italian wines and craft beers.

Varuni Napoli joins a growing roster of local icons, including The Busy Bee Café, Chops Lobster Bar, and Khao Thai Isan, further diversifying the culinary scene at Centennial Yards. The Entertainment District is rapidly gaining momentum with Cosm, Shake Shack, and The Irish Exit all slated to open in 2026. In 2027, the 5,300-seat Live Nation music venue and a 261-key Virgin Hotels, will add to the Entertainment District’s offering. The 7.5-acre Entertainment District sits within the broader 50-acre Centennial Yards development, which is revitalizing underutilized land in the heart of Downtown Atlanta into a dynamic destination for dining, retail and hospitality.

“Varuni Napoli brings the authentic spirit and tradition of Neapolitan cuisine to Centennial Yards,” said Shaul Kuba, Co-Founder and Principal, CIM Group. “We’re excited to introduce a taste of Italy in the heart of downtown, just steps from Atlanta’s major sports venues, while continuing to curate a welcoming district that reflects the energy and diversity of the city.”

Centennial Yards Company was created by CIM Group to act as the owner and master developer of Centennial Yards. As one of the largest and most ambitious city-center developments in the country, Centennial Yards connects surrounding communities and creates several new city blocks at the junction of the rail lines where the city was founded.

To learn more about Centennial Yards, visit centennialyards.com

ABOUT CENTENNIAL YARDS

Centennial Yards is a $5 billion transformational mixed-use development in Atlanta, the Southeast’s biggest and most influential market. As one of the largest city-center developments in the country, it is revitalizing 50 acres of underutilized land into 8 million square feet of world-class commercial, residential, and retail space, creating a vibrant public realm at the junction where the city was founded. For more information, visit www.centennialyards.com.

ABOUT CIM GROUP

CIM is a community-focused real estate and infrastructure owner, operator, lender and developer. Since 1994, CIM has sought to create value in projects and positively impact the lives of people in communities across the Americas by delivering more than $60 billion of essential real estate and infrastructure projects. For more information, visit www.cimgroup.com.