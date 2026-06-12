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HyperVerge, an AI-Powered Onboarding and Verification Platform, Incorporates Edgecore High-Bandwidth, Low-Latency Data Center Solutions for Increased Efficiency

Edgecore Networks’s datacenter-based, high-bandwidth 100G/400G solution, running on open networking, provides strict adherence to the demands of hi-bisectional data-storage traffic.

HyperVerge is a Bengaluru-based AI leader specializing in high-precision identity verification. They provide core solutions such as Video KYC, OCR for ID data extraction, and Face Authentication to prevent deepfake fraud. With 99.5% accuracy and the ability to operate on 2G connections, they are a top choice for major Indian fintechs and banks.

HSINCHU, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Edgecore Networks has deployed high-capacity, open-networking switches for HyperVerge to handle AI training and IP storage workloads. Utilizing Broadcom hardware and the SONiC OS, the solution delivers strict latency control and allows HyperVerge to rapidly self-configure the system, demonstrating the speed and flexibility of open networking.

AI Verification, Accelerated by High-Performance Data Center Infrastructure

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Besides the switch design meeting bandwidth and feature requirements, open-networking and publicly available standards enabled the HyperVerge team to independently and quickly set up configurations and performance dashboards - a true testament to the benefits of an open ecosystem.

“For AI training workloads, storage bandwidth and latency are as critical as compute. Any bottleneck directly translates into underutilized GPUs. At HyperVerge, we unified all our NVMe storage into a single clustered parallel file system, and Edgecore’s 100G RoCEv2 lossless RDMA fabric powered by SONiC enables us to deliver this storage at near-local NVMe latency and bandwidth across our GPU cluster over the network. This infrastructure powers training workloads for our face recognition, OCR, and custom LLM models used in identity verification, digital KYC, and underwriting intelligence,” said Manideep Kolla, Head of Identity AI at HyperVerge.

“As AI applications find adoption in enterprises, both effective and efficient solutions are required for customer success” said Nanda Ravindran, VP of Product Management and Planning at Edgecore Networks. “By using Edgecore’s high-throughput data center design coupled with the SONiC open-networking NOS, the team was able to quickly design a solution for the HyperVerge datacenter storage cluster. Most notably, the team worked effectively and independently by leveraging open networking public content and ready-to-use frameworks.”

This collaboration underscores the Edgecore Networks commitment to advancing open-networking technologies and delivering high-impact networking solutions for next-generation companies.

About HyperVerge

HyperVerge is a Bengaluru-based AI-powered onboarding platform that helps banks, fintechs, and enterprises verify identities with speed and precision. Its solutions include Video KYC, OCR-based ID data extraction, and Face Authentication for deepfake prevention, achieving 99.5% accuracy and operating on low-bandwidth connections. Trusted by leading banks and financial institutions, HyperVerge processes hundreds of millions of onboarding journeys annually. The company’s AI models, spanning face recognition, OCR, and custom LLMs, power critical use cases in identity verification, digital KYC, and underwriting intelligence.

For more information, please visit www.hyperverge.co.

About Edgecore Networks

Edgecore Networks Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Accton Technology Corporation, the leading network ODM. Edgecore Networks delivers wired and wireless networking products and solutions through channel partners and system integrators worldwide for AI/ML, Cloud Data Center, Service Provider, Enterprise and SMB customers. Edgecore Networks is the leader in open networking providing a full line of open Wi-Fi access points, packet transponders, cell site gateways, aggregation routers and 1G, 10G, 25G, 40G, 100G, 400G, 800G and 1.6T data center switches and offer widest choice of commercial and open-source NOS and SDN software.

For more information, please visit www.edge-core.com.

© 2026 Edgecore Networks. All trademarks, service marks, registered marks, or registered service marks are the property of their respective owners.

The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. Edgecore Networks shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein.

Contacts

Accton Technology / Edgecore Networks Media Contact
Ray Huang
ray_huang@accton.com
+886-3-577-0270 #3358

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Edgecore Networks Corporation

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English

Contacts

Accton Technology / Edgecore Networks Media Contact
Ray Huang
ray_huang@accton.com
+886-3-577-0270 #3358

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