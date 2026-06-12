Tanner Health and InStockRx Partner to Ensure Every Medication Dose Reaches a Patient in Need

CARROLLTON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InStockRx today announced a strategic partnership with Tanner Health, a nonprofit regional healthcare provider serving west Georgia and east Alabama, to move beyond traditional medication inventory management toward a model of total medication stewardship.

“In a healthcare setting, we cannot view medication waste as just a line item on a balance sheet. A wasted dose is a missed opportunity for a patient,” said Ron Hartman, PharmD, MHA, FACHE, system director of pharmacy at Tanner. Share

In the complex world of hospital pharmacy, even the most efficient systems face a "structural gap” — medication that is not yet expired but cannot be returned to wholesalers. The partnership would eliminate medication waste and ensure that every dose is used for treating a patient.

“In a healthcare setting, we cannot view medication waste as just a line item on a balance sheet. A wasted dose is a missed opportunity for a patient,” said Ron Hartman, PharmD, MHA, FACHE, system director of pharmacy at Tanner. “Our team is already incredibly lean and efficient, but we refuse to accept the idea that any amount of waste is standard. If there is a patient in one of our facilities who needs a medication that is sitting idle in another, our job isn't done. With this platform, we are ensuring that every dose we purchase fulfills its intended purpose.”

The partnership focuses on creating enterprise-wide visibility to bridge the gap between surplus and need. InStockRx integrates with Tanner’s existing supply chain and automated dispensing cabinets (ADCs) to:

Eliminate preventable waste by identifying medications nearing their "structural gap" and moving them to the point of care before they become unusable.

by identifying medications nearing their "structural gap" and moving them to the point of care before they become unusable. Prioritize patient access by ensuring that critical medications are available across all Tanner campuses to reduce delays in treatment.

by ensuring that critical medications are available across all Tanner campuses to reduce delays in treatment. Support clinical teams by automating the identification of surplus, so pharmacists can focus on patient care rather than manual inventory searches.

The scale of the challenge is national. While U.S. hospitals spent approximately $115 billion on medications in 2023, industry analysts suggest that 2% to 3% of inventory consistently falls into a "dead zone” that is not yet expired but no longer returnable.

“Tanner is a leader because they recognize that stewardship is a clinical priority. Even if a system is 99% efficient, that 1% represents real patients,” said Mac Dougherty, CEO of InStockRx. “We built InStockRx because we believe that in a world of drug shortages and rising costs, ‘good enough’ isn't good enough when it comes to patient access.”

The InStockRx platform maintains the highest standards of safety and compliance, providing full Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) track-and-trace data for every transaction. This ensures that as medications are moved to where they are needed most, the integrity of the clinical supply chain remains uncompromised.

About InStockRx

InStockRx is a medication stewardship platform dedicated to ensuring that every dose reaches a patient. Through InStockRx, hospitals and health systems gain the visibility and mobility needed to eliminate waste and prioritize patient access. The current platform supports nearly 1,500 pharmacies nationwide and growing, ensuring full DSCSA compliance and clinical integrity. Learn more at instockrx.com.

About Tanner Health

Tanner Health is a five-hospital non-profit health system providing convenient, personalized health care to communities across west Georgia and east Alabama. Tanner Health physicians and staff provide the latest technology and treatment options to advance the health of its patients. In addition to its regional hospitals and care centers, Tanner operates Tanner Medical Group, one of metro Atlanta’s largest multi-specialty physician groups. Learn more at tanner.org.

About Healthliant Ventures

Healthliant Ventures was born out of the idea of Tanner Health being a strategic partner to healthcare startups seeking to validate their products or services, expand their offerings through co-development and market them to other health systems and types of customers. Healthliant Ventures is dedicated to driving innovation, fostering strategic partnerships and transforming the way health care is delivered. Committed to advancing the industry, Healthliant Ventures focuses on developing innovative technologies and driving impactful change across the healthcare landscape. Learn more at healthliant.com.