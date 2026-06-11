Rare Earths Americas Awards Initial Assessment Contract to Hatch at Alpha Project

MANCHESTER, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rare Earths Americas, Inc. ("REA" or the "Company") has awarded the Alpha Initial Assessment (“IA”) contract under S-K 1300 to Hatch Ltd. ("Hatch"), a global multidisciplinary management, engineering, and development consultancy. Hatch has multiple decades of technical experience in the mining, energy, and infrastructure sectors with an international presence. In addition, Hatch has experience supporting technical studies in rare earths (“RE”), including extensive experience in Brazilian ionic adsorption clay (“IAC”) RE projects.

With global demand intensifying for secure, ex-China sources of heavy rare earths, we are moving forward with urgency and discipline. Share

The Alpha IA will focus on designing an initial mine plan, metallurgy, infrastructure, permitting overview, and project economics. As a first phase of the study, Hatch will support REA with a substantial project assessment and review, including preliminary evaluations of mine planning, metallurgy, infrastructure, permitting considerations, and project parameters. This first phase is expected to be completed in 6 to 8 weeks, and the complete IA is anticipated to be finished in early 2027. Subsequent studies, including a Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”), will be subject to future evaluation, approvals and separate agreements.

Given the urgency to develop ex-China sources of heavy rare earths supply, in parallel to the development of the IA, REA will expedite the future development of the PFS, including in-fill drilling to upgrade the resource from an Inferred classification to Measured & Indicated. The Company plans to drill 13,400 meters at the Alpha property over the remainder of the year.

Rare Earths Americas’ CEO, Donald Swartz, commented: “Awarding the IA to Hatch marks a critical step in accelerating the development of the Alpha project. With global demand intensifying for secure, ex-China sources of heavy rare earths, we are moving forward with urgency and discipline.

By advancing technical studies in parallel with in-fill drilling and early-stage planning for the PFS, we are continuing to evaluate the next phases of the project. Our focus is clear: move fast and compress timelines with the objective of supporting long term development of the project, and potentially establishing a reliable, conventional source of ex-China heavy rare earths to support the United States and its allies.”

About Rare Earths Americas

Rare Earths Americas is an exploration stage company advancing a portfolio of critical minerals projects focused on high-grade heavy rare earth mineral assets in the United States and Brazil. REA’s portfolio includes three material projects, which the Company believes position REA as a future potential cornerstone of non-Chinese rare earth supply, aligning with Western industrial and national security priorities. Rare earths elements are essential for advanced U.S. industries, including robotics, electric vehicles, energy, defense, and consumer electronics.

Hatch Disclaimer

Hatch’s scope of work is limited to an initial assessment and review and does not include preparation of a pre-feasibility study or other subsequent phases.

Forward-Looking Statements & Technical Notes

This communication contains forward-looking statements, including statements relating to third party consultants, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this communication, the words “plan,” “target,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “intend,” “potential,” “will” and “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Any express or implied statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: the anticipated scope, phases, and timing of the Alpha Initial Assessment (IA) being conducted by Hatch; our expectations regarding preliminary evaluations of mine planning, metallurgy, infrastructure, and project economics; our planned drilling of 13,400 meters at the Alpha property and the potential to upgrade resource classifications from Inferred to Measured & Indicated; our ability to advance subsequent technical studies, including a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS); and our overall strategic objective to establish a reliable, conventional source of ex-China heavy rare earths. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations that may not be realized and are inherently subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the execution and timing of our planned exploration activities; our use and evaluation of historic data; our ability to achieve our strategic goals; the state of the economy and financial markets generally and the effect on our industry; and the market for our common stock. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. For additional information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements, we refer you to the risk factors included in the Company’s Rule 424(b)(4) Prospectus filed on May 7, 2026, which are available at www.sec.gov. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this communication. These statements speak only as of the date of this communication, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. We do not give any assurance that we will achieve our expectations.