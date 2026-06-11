Andersen Consulting Strengthens Digital Transformation and Cybersecurity Offerings with HeadMind Partners

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Andersen Consulting enters into a Collaboration Agreement with HeadMind Partners, a leading European consultancy specializing in cybersecurity, digital transformation, and AI, strengthening the organization’s platform.

With its unique combination of 25 years’ business experience, technology and data expertise, HeadMind Partners enables its clients, large companies from both private and public sectors, to strengthen their digital and cyber resilience, enhance their operational efficiency, and build robust and sovereign AI solutions. Headquartered in Paris and operating in France and Belgium to date, the company draws on multidisciplinary teams of 500 cybersecurity experts, 70 AI engineers and 400 digital transformation specialists to provide value-creating and seamless cybersecurity, AI and digital transformation solutions. HeadMind Partners serves a diverse and renowned client portfolio across financial services, industry, energy, luxury and the public sector.

“Collaborating with Andersen Consulting connects us to a truly global organization,” said Guy-Hubert Bourgeois, chairman and CEO of HeadMind Partners. “By integrating our cybersecurity, AI, and digital-program solutions with Andersen’s global platform, we look forward to leveraging synergies with the member and collaborating firms to continuously elevate a client offering designed to deliver sustained value.”

“Our collaboration with HeadMind enhances our ability to address the growing digital, cyber, and operational challenges facing our clients,” said Mark L. Vorsatz, global chairman and CEO of Andersen. “HeadMind’s depth in these areas strengthens our global capabilities and supports our commitment to delivering seamless, integrated consulting services across markets and industries.”

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 50,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 1,000 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member firms and collaborating firms around the world.