SIXT and Gila River Resorts & Casinos Partner to Bring Premium Mobility and Exclusive Savings to Guests and THE Card Members

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SIXT USA, a subsidiary of Sixt SE — a global leader in premium mobility services — is proud to announce it has partnered with Gila River Resorts & Casinos, Arizona's premier gaming and entertainment destination, as its Official Rental Car Partner. As part of the collaboration, Gila River Resorts & Casinos guests and THE Card rewards program members are now eligible to receive discounts on SIXT car rentals. Peak Strategic Partnerships served as the strategic advisor and facilitator in bringing together SIXT and Gila River Resorts & Casino, creating new value and benefits for Gila River Resorts & Casino guests and THE Card members. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to delivering seamless, premium experiences — and ensures the winning feeling extends well beyond the casino floor.

Gila River Resorts & Casinos operates four iconic Arizona locations — Wild Horse Pass, Lone Butte, Vee Quiva, and Santan Mountain — all owned by the Gila River Indian Community and open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The Wild Horse Pass and Vee Quiva properties are Four-Diamond accredited, and all four casinos offer slots, BetMGM Sportsbook, and table games, with poker at Lone Butte and bingo at Vee Quiva.

This collaboration reflects the growing demand from resort and entertainment guests for convenient, high-quality mobility solutions that complement world-class hospitality. SIXT serves the Phoenix area with two conveniently located branches — one at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and another at Phoenix Arizona Center in downtown Phoenix — ensuring Gila River Resorts & Casinos guests have easy access to SIXT's premium fleet whether arriving by air or exploring the city.

Tom Kennedy, President, SIXT North America: "Gila River Resorts & Casinos has built something truly special across Arizona — four world-class properties that draw visitors from across the country for gaming, dining, and entertainment. We are proud to partner with them to bring added value to their guests and THE Card rewards program members, ensuring the premium experience extends from the moment they hit the road to the moment they arrive."

Justin Sullivan, Director of Corporate Marketing: "We are always looking for ways to extend the value of a visit beyond our properties. Partnering with SIXT gives our guests and THE Card members a seamless, premium travel experience with meaningful savings. It aligns with how we think about hospitality, making every part of the journey more convenient, more rewarding, and connected to the high standard our guests expect from Gila River Resorts & Casinos."

SIXT’s focus on innovation and service excellence has earned multiple industry accolades, including being named “Best Car Rental & Mobility Innovation” company at the 2025 Frequent Traveler Awards, “#1 Rental Car Company” in the 2025 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, and one of Travel + Leisure Readers’ Five Favorite Car Rental Companies for two consecutive years (2024 and 2025).

Since SIXT entered the U.S. in 2011, the country has become SIXT's most important growth market. Today, SIXT operates more than 100 rental branches in 27 states, employs more than 2,000 team members, and now serves 56 of the most important airports across the country. In addition, SIXT's expansion into Canada in 2022 has opened another billion-dollar market and created further opportunities for cross-border travel synergies.

We’re proud of our performance in the J.D. Power 2025 North America Rental Car Satisfaction Study. Learn more: J.D. Power 2025 North America Rental Car Satisfaction Study

About SIXT

Sixt SE, with its registered office in Pullach near Munich, is a leading international provider of high-quality mobility services. With its products SIXT rent, SIXT share, SIXT ride, and SIXT+ car subscription, the company offers a uniquely integrated premium mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. The products can be booked, among others, through the SIXT App, which also contains the services of its renowned mobility partners. With the global rewards program SIXT ONE, the company is also strengthening customer retention across its core markets and offering members a fully digitally integrated experience with attractive benefits when renting vehicles. SIXT has a presence in more than 100 countries around the globe. The company offers its customers experiences that inspire and exceed their expectations — through a lived culture of innovation, a consistent premium offering in terms of fleet and service, and an attractive price-performance ratio. According to preliminary calculations, the Group achieved consolidated earnings before taxes of EUR 400.5 million in 2025 and a significant increase in consolidated revenue to EUR 4.28 billion. Sixt SE has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1986 (ISIN ordinary share: DE0007231326, ISIN preference share: DE0007231334). For more information, please visit https://about.sixt.com/en/.

About Gila River Resorts & Casinos

Gila River Resorts & Casinos is Arizona's premier gaming and entertainment destination, owned and operated by the Gila River Indian Community. With four locations across Arizona — Wild Horse Pass, Lone Butte, Vee Quiva, and Santan Mountain — Gila River Resorts & Casinos has been delivering world-class gaming, dining, and entertainment experiences for over 30 years. The Wild Horse Pass and Vee Quiva properties are Four-Diamond accredited. All four casinos offer slots, BetMGM Sportsbook, and table games including blackjack, craps, and roulette, with poker at Lone Butte and bingo at Vee Quiva. All locations are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Follow Gila River Resorts & Casinos on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and X.