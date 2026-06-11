Atropos Health Expands Partnership with Databricks with the Launch of the Atropos Evidence Agent MCP on Databricks Marketplace

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Atropos Health, the world's largest creator of real-world evidence (RWE) for clinical and medical decision-making, today announced the launch of the Atropos Evidence Agent MCP on the Databricks Marketplace. The release marks the next chapter in the company's partnership with Databricks, first announced in June 2025, and will be showcased at the Databricks Data + AI Summit, June 15–18, 2026, in San Francisco.

The Databricks Marketplace is an open marketplace for data, analytics and AI, powered by OpenSharing. The Atropos Evidence Agent MCP joins a curated set of healthcare Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers on Databricks Marketplace — and is among a small group of proprietary offerings in the healthcare category. Together with its Databricks integration, the launch gives clinicians, researchers, and life sciences teams a streamlined path to generate real-world evidence on demand from inside the tools they already use.

Healthcare and life sciences organizations are racing to deploy AI agents that can reason over clinical data — but most lack a trusted, governed source of real-world evidence to ground those agents. The Atropos Evidence Agent MCP closes that gap by surfacing evidence from Alexandria®, the Atropos Evidence™ Library — world’s largest body of medical evidence for clinical decision support and LLM training, with over 33 million precision Evidence Based Findings (pEBF™) — as a native capability inside the Databricks AI Playground and customer-built Databricks Agents. By bringing trusted evidence directly into the Databricks platform, organizations can give AI agents the context they need to deliver more accurate, transparent, and clinically relevant outcomes.

“Customers consistently ask us for easier, more secure ways to discover, access, and share data and AI assets across their organizations and ecosystems,” said Stephen Orban, SVP, Product Ecosystem & Partnerships at Databricks. “By bringing Atropos Health’s Atropos Evidence Agent MCP to the Databricks Marketplace, we’re helping our joint customers accelerate innovation and unlock more value from their data on an open, governed platform.”

Once provisioned, the MCP allows users to pose clinical and research questions in natural language and receive evidence-backed answers drawn from real-world patient data. Customers maintain enterprise-grade governance, security, and compliance throughout while keeping access, usage, and controls centralized within their Databricks environment.

"Last year, we partnered with Databricks to bring our federated evidence network onto the Databricks platform. The launch of Atropos Evidence Agent MCP on Databricks Marketplace is the natural next step — making that evidence directly accessible to the AI agents that healthcare and life sciences teams are building today," said Dr. Brigham Hyde, CEO and co-founder of Atropos Health. "The Atropos Evidence Agent MCP turns months of evidence generation work into a conversation, right inside the environment our customers already trust."

Customers can discover the Atropos Evidence Agent MCP on Databricks Marketplace, complete a brief onboarding with Atropos Health to activate access, and then follow a guided experience in their own Databricks workspace to configure the MCP. From there, it's immediately available in the AI Playground or for use in production agents — with usage, access, and entitlements managed end-to-end by Atropos Health.

Atropos Health will demonstrate the Evidence Agent MCP live at the Databricks Data + AI Summit at Moscone Center, June 15–18, 2026. Visit Databricks Marketplace listing for more details.

About Atropos Health

Atropos Health is closing medicine's most consequential gap: actionable evidence to inform the vast majority of clinical decisions that are made without evidence. By generating real-world evidence from actual patient outcomes and data, Atropos Health is building the evidence infrastructure that clinicians, life science researchers and AI platforms need to practice, develop and inform medicine, grounded in what actually works. Better healthcare is only possible with evidence, and Atropos Health is working to make it available for every patient, in every healthcare decision, every day. Atropos Health does this via GENEVA OS®, the operating system across a robust network of real-world data; Alexandria, the world’s largest evidence library; and evidence generation tools such as ChatRWD®, Green Button® and the Atropos Evidence™ Agent.

To learn more about Atropos Health, visit www.atroposhealth.com or connect through LinkedIn or X (Twitter).