IAS Expands Brand Safety & Suitability Measurement to YouTube Audio Ads Campaigns

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Integral Ad Science (IAS) today announced the expansion of its AI-driven Total Media Quality (TMQ) brand safety and suitability measurement to YouTube Audio Ads campaigns. This expansion provides advertisers with independent, third-party transparency for their audio investments, validating that their ads run adjacent to content that meets their specific safety and suitability standards, consistently across YouTube formats.

With this expansion, IAS continues to demonstrate its commitment to being everywhere advertisers put their spend, offering trusted, advanced technology that turns media quality into an engine for growth, by maximizing ad spend, reducing waste and safeguarding brand equity.

“Digital audio is experiencing a surge in engagement, with U.S. adults due to spend an average of one hour and 26 minutes per day with the format across platforms in 2026 according to Emarketer,*” said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO of IAS. “As more brands shift their budgets toward audio to reach these highly engaged audiences, it is essential that they have the same level of granular, content-level transparency they have come to expect from IAS. We are excited to expand our Total Media Quality product to YouTube Audio Ads campaigns, providing advertisers with the trusted, third-party measurement they need to scale with confidence.”

YouTube Audio Ads have proven to be a highly effective tool for advertisers looking to connect with audiences in ambient listening environments. According to Google data, YouTube has over 1 billion monthly active podcast users across formats, making it the most popular podcast platform in the U.S.

IAS Total Media Quality for YouTube Audio Ads campaigns provides advertisers with:

A Unified, Transparent View: Advanced, AI-driven measurement with a single, transparent view of brand safety and suitability across the YouTube ecosystem - including Shorts, long-form video, and now audio.

Advanced, AI-driven measurement with a single, transparent view of brand safety and suitability across the YouTube ecosystem - including Shorts, long-form video, and now audio. Granular, Actionable Insights: Unified, industry-aligned reporting that reveals exactly where media appears, empowering marketers to scale campaigns confidently across YouTube.

Unified, industry-aligned reporting that reveals exactly where media appears, empowering marketers to scale campaigns confidently across YouTube. Global Coverage: YouTube Audio ad measurement available in all regions.

Building on our long term collaboration with YouTube, IAS is providing the capabilities to better drive and understand marketing performance on the world’s leading video platform. In 2024, IAS launched IAS Optimization for YouTube to maximize contextual suitability for advertisers across YouTube through enhanced pre-screen suitability controls, in addition to its AI-driven measurement reporting. IAS has also launched its pre-screen brand safety solution for Google’s Search Partner Network (SPN) and achieving MRC accreditation for integrated third-party calculation and reporting of YouTube video viewability last year.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global platform that connects AI-powered media quality to real business outcomes - from brand perception to sales lift. We empower brands, agencies, and publishers to drive transparency, reduce waste, and unlock growth across the open web, social, CTV, and audio. By transforming massive data scale into actionable intelligence, IAS helps marketers optimize global campaigns in real-time to maximize the return on every media dollar invested. Learn more at integralads.com.

*EMARKETER Forecast, June 2025