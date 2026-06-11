Albany International Reports Progress with Cyclezyme on Industrial Textile Recycling Project

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) today reports continued progress in the ongoing project with Cyclezyme AB, a leader in advanced enzyme-based plastic recycling, based in Sweden.

The project exemplifies leading edge innovation in materials science, focusing on the development of enzyme-based recycling of industrial textiles primarily consisting of polyester and polyamide, where there is currently a significant lack of effective solutions for circular material flows. The objective of the project is to establish enzymatic processes for depolymerization and recycling of technical textiles and high-performance industrial materials.

During the project, Cyclezyme has successfully depolymerized selected material samples, demonstrating the potential for future circular recycling where materials can be broken down into their building blocks and reused in new production. Cyclezyme has also carried out optimization work to improve degradation efficiency. In parallel, Cyclezyme has developed and produced several nylon-degrading enzymes for the recycling of nylon and polyamide-based materials. Work now continues on the development of analytical methods to evaluate enzyme activity and further optimize the technology.

Technical textiles and advanced industrial materials are used globally in papermaking, construction materials, process industries, logistics, and other advanced manufacturing. Development of circular solutions is a priority among Albany International’s customers, and demand is expected to increase in line with stricter sustainability requirements and regulatory initiatives.

Albany International and Cyclezyme have also initiated discussions regarding the next phase, focusing on scaling and future industrial applications.

“Along with performance, we know how important recycling capability is for our customers. We are encouraged by progress on this project, which has demonstrated the possibility of circularity in advanced textiles, including paper machine clothing. Existing recycling technology tends to focus on recycling a single material; however, Cyclezyme’s innovative approach and advanced enzymes are proving capable of depolymerizing both polyester and nylon. This would allow our customers to focus on optimizing performance without compromising recycling potential at the end of product life. We believe this would provide the best solution for our customers, and we look forward to being able to offer this benefit,” says Merle Stein, President, Machine Clothing at Albany International Corp.

“We are very pleased with the progress in the project, and the results strengthen our view that enzymatic recycling can become an important solution for more advanced textiles and industrial materials. Many of these materials are difficult to recycle with current methods, while demand for innovative circular solutions is increasing. We have succeeded in developing and producing enzymes for nylon degradation which demonstrates the breadth of our platform technology and the potential to, in the long term, recycle several different types of plastics and textiles, not only polyester. It is also very positive that we have already initiated discussions regarding the next phase and how the technology can be scaled up for future industrial applications together with Albany International,” says Peter Falck, CEO of Cyclezyme AB.

The project is proceeding according to plan, with continued focus on optimization, analysis, and evaluation of additional material streams.

About Albany International Corp.

Albany International is a leading materials science developer and manufacturer of engineered components, using advanced materials processing and automation capabilities, with two core businesses.

Machine Clothing is the world's leading producer of custom-designed consumable belts, essential for the manufacture of paper, paperboard, tissue, and towel, as well as pulp, non-wovens, and a variety of other industrial applications.

Albany Engineered Composites is a growing designer and manufacturer of advanced materials-based engineered components for demanding aerospace applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms.

Albany International is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, operates 25 facilities in 12 countries, employs approximately 5,700 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com.