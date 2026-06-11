SAKURA internet Joins Automotive Edge Computing Consortium to Help Drive a Sustainable Connected Vehicle Ecosystem

WAKEFIELD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC) today announced that SAKURA internet, a leading provider of GPU-based cloud services, has joined as a Contributor Member. AECC is an issues-driven, cross-industry consortium addressing the scalability challenges of data-driven mobility. It enables global vehicle data collection through cellular, Wi‑Fi, and other access technologies, while building distributed computing infrastructure to accelerate AI and AD/ADAS development.

SAKURA internet brings deep expertise across cloud services, including GPU cloud services, advanced data center infrastructure and next-generation computing technologies that will help support the future evolution of the connected vehicle ecosystem. The company is also advancing innovative infrastructure solutions, including containerized data centers and direct liquid cooling systems designed to improve efficiency amid rapidly increasing GPU demand. As a member of AECC, SAKURA internet plans to leverage this experience to contribute to the Green Computing Special Interest Group (SIG), which aims to build a sustainable computing platform by leveraging renewable energy and optimizing distributed data center workloads.

"We are honored to join AECC and work together with industry leaders to shape the future of the connected vehicle ecosystem," said Ryo Tomita, Senior Director, SAKURA internet. “We look forward to contributing to the creation of a sustainable and highly practical connected vehicle ecosystem, one that defines the future of computing through the seamless integration of vehicles, edge devices, and the cloud.”

AECC accelerates the development of best practices, proof-of-concept projects, and new use cases for connected vehicles by sharing relevant insights, requirements, and technology solutions with industry standards organizations. Members work toward the vision of an issue-driven, global ecosystem where automotive big data and digital infrastructure enables safety, efficiency, and the overall mobility experience.

"We are pleased to welcome SAKURA internet to AECC and look forward to collaborating with company representatives in the Green Computing SIG and beyond,” said the AECC Board of Directors in a joint statement. "SAKURA internet brings valuable experience in edge and distributed computing technologies that will play an increasingly critical role in connected vehicles. We welcome their insight and contributions to our work.”

About SAKURA internet

SAKURA internet is an internet company founded in 1996. SAKURA internet provides highly reliable cloud services and digital infrastructure from its self-operated domestic data centers. Under the corporate philosophy of “Turning ‘what you want to do’ into ‘what you can do,’” SAKURA internet has supported a wide range of initiatives through the provision of secure and robust digital infrastructure. In addition, its public cloud service, SAKURA Cloud, has been selected as a Target Cloud Service for the “Cloud Services for Government Cloud Development” project solicited by Japan’s Digital Agency for fiscal year 2026, becoming the first domestically developed cloud service to be adopted for the Government Cloud.

About AECC

The Automotive Edge Computing Consortium (AECC) is an association of cross-industry, global leaders working to explore the rapidly evolving and significant data and communications needs involved in instrumenting hundreds of millions of vehicles worldwide. The AECC’s goal is to promote best practices for communication and computing infrastructure to effectively utilize automotive big data, toward realizing an enriched mobility society. The AECC’s members are key players in the automotive, high-speed mobile network, edge computing, wireless technology, distributed computing and artificial intelligence markets. For more information about the AECC and its membership benefits, please visit https://aecc.org/.