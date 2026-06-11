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JetBlue and Florida Panthers Skate Toward Bigger Future with Expanded Partnership

New multi-year agreement underscores JetBlue’s longstanding commitment to South Florida with the debut of JetBlue Landing and enhanced fan experiences

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) today announced a new multi-year extension of its partnership with the Florida Panthers, reinforcing the airline’s position as a leading carrier in South Florida as it continues to grow at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL). Beginning with the 2026–2027 NHL season, JetBlue will continue its role as the official airline of the Florida Panthers while becoming the presenting partner of the newly reimagined Champions Club at Amerant Bank Arena and debuting JetBlue Landing, a new fan destination designed to create memorable experiences for Panthers fans and JetBlue customers throughout the season.

The announcement comes as JetBlue continues expanding its presence across South Florida, including the recent addition of 11 new destinations and added frequencies on popular routes from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL). Starting July 9, JetBlue will operate nearly 130 daily departures to more than 55 nonstop destinations from Fort Lauderdale. By the end of the year, JetBlue expects to offer more than 150 daily flights from FLL, and 34 daily departures from West Palm Beach, further strengthening the airline’s commitment to South Florida.

“As we continue to expand in Fort Lauderdale and welcome new customers across the region, growing our partnership with the Florida Panthers just feels right,” said Stephanie Evans Greene, JetBlue's senior vice president of marketing and brand. “The Florida Panthers organization understands what it means to show up for this community the way we do. This is about more than putting our names together. It’s about finding real ways to connect with fans and celebrate everything that makes South Florida unlike anywhere else.”

“We are proud to continue this storied partnership with a first-class organization like JetBlue,” said Michael White, president of business operations for the Florida Panthers. “As two organizations with deep roots in Broward County, we share a commitment to showing up for this community and creating exceptional experiences for the people who live here. JetBlue Landing will become a unique addition to the gameday experience and an exciting new way to engage our fans throughout the season.”

Introducing JetBlue Landing
Debuting for the 2026–2027 Florida Panthers season, JetBlue Landing will be a new fan destination at Amerant Bank Arena, offering exclusive events, unique experiences and special access opportunities throughout the season. Designed to enhance the fan experience both on gamedays and beyond, JetBlue Landing will feature special programming and new ways for fans to engage with the team. Additional details about JetBlue Landing will be announced ahead of the 2026–2027 season.

Investing in the South Florida Community
Beyond the arena, JetBlue and the Florida Panthers will continue supporting local communities through initiatives like the Reading Challenge program, which encourages Broward County Public School students to read daily for a chance to earn school pep rallies, mascot appearances and other experiences. During the program’s inaugural year, more than 2,600 students participated, logging more than 675,000 minutes read across 116 participating classrooms in Broward County.

About JetBlue
JetBlue is New York’s Hometown Airline® and a leading carrier in Boston, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood, Los Angeles, Orlando, and San Juan. JetBlue carries customers to more than 100 destinations throughout the United States, Latin America, the Caribbean, Canada, and Europe. For more information and the best fares, visit jetblue.com.

About the Florida Panthers
The Florida Panthers are the National Hockey League’s southernmost team and captured the Stanley Cup in back-to-back seasons in 2023-24 and 2024-25. Entering their 33rd season in 2026-27, the Panthers operate four facilities in Broward County, Florida: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, the Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs, the new state-of-the-art practice facility Baptist Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale, as well as the renovated War Memorial Auditorium, which hosts concerts and events for the South Florida faithful.

An organization with deep roots in the community, the Panthers are owned by Vincent J. Viola, a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and a veteran of the U.S. Army. Emphasizing a culture of selfless service both on and off the ice, the Panthers pillar program ‘Heroes Among Us’ honors a United States military veteran at every game and the Florida Panthers Foundation has four main focuses including veterans affairs, children's health and education, raising awareness for the endangered Florida panther and growing youth hockey.

Contacts

Media Contact
JetBlue Corporate Communications
Tel: +1.718.709.3089
corpcomm@jetblue.com

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JetBlue

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Contacts

Media Contact
JetBlue Corporate Communications
Tel: +1.718.709.3089
corpcomm@jetblue.com

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