SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cheesecake Labs, the product engineering company ranked the #1 AI Deployment Company on Clutch, today announced it has joined the Claude Partner Network, Anthropic’s partner program for organizations helping enterprises deploy Claude.

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The company is starting with 50+ engineers certified on Claude this year and plans to scale to 100+ across the company next year as it grows its AI deployment practice. The work focuses on helping US mid-market companies move AI from pilot to production.

Cheesecake Labs has shipped Anthropic-powered systems in production for the past two years, including privacy-first AI platforms for regulated industries (SOC 2, HIPAA) and enterprise AI search connecting large language models to 100+ enterprise systems. The company also runs client workshops on how AI reshapes workflows and processes, and is adopting Claude across its own delivery — from how software and data get built to how work is run with Claude Cowork.

“The next phase of enterprise AI belongs to companies that redesign their most important workflows around AI that operate reliably in production,” said Marcello Gracietti, CEO of Cheesecake Labs. “That’s where deployment partners matter. We’ve already delivered solutions built on Anthropic models across multiple industries. Joining the Claude Partner Network helps us bring that experience, and senior engineering talent, to US mid-market companies at a cost structure that makes sense.”

About Anthropic

Anthropic is an AI safety company building reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. The Claude Partner Network supports the consulting, systems integration, and technology firms helping enterprises adopt Claude at scale.

About Cheesecake Labs

Founded in 2013, Cheesecake Labs is an AI deployment and product engineering partner. Across 13 years and 300+ shipped products in production, the company has built and modernized digital products for clients across life sciences, financial services, manufacturing, and logistics. Cheesecake Labs is ranked the #1 AI Deployment Company and #1 software company in Latin America on Clutch, with a 4.9/5 average client rating. The company operates from San Francisco, CA and Brazil.