Overture Life and Tekservis Partner, Deploying Automated Egg and Embryo Freezing Across Turkey's Fertility Clinics

PALO ALTO, Calif. & ANKARA, Turkey--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Overture Life, a leading developer of automated IVF technologies and the first company to achieve live births from both robotic fertilization and robotic egg freezing, today announced a nationwide commercial partnership with Tekservis to deploy its DaVitri automated egg and embryo freezing platform across fertility clinics in Turkey. The rollout marks one of the first large-scale implementations of IVF automation at a national level and provides immediate access to standardized vitrification technology, positioning Turkey as an early proving ground for a model of care built on reproducibility and throughput.

The expansion comes as IVF enters a period of structural change. For decades, outcomes have depended on highly trained embryologists performing technically sensitive procedures by hand, a model that has enabled millions of births but introduced variability across clinics and limited how quickly high-quality care can scale. As patient demand increases with delayed family planning and broader adoption of fertility preservation, those constraints are becoming more pronounced.

"Right now, two women can walk into two different clinics, go through the same procedure, pay the same price, and get completely different outcomes based on who's at the bench that day. That's the problem we're solving. Every woman's eggs deserve the same standard of care," said Hans Gangeskar, CEO of Overture Life.

DaVitri addresses vitrification, one of the most technically sensitive steps in IVF. The platform uses a microfluidic system to precisely control cryoprotectant exposure and timing during the freezing process, replacing manual handling with software-governed protocols. By reducing operator-dependent variation, clinics can increase consistency while improving throughput without proportionally increasing staffing complexity. The same platform supports embryo vitrification, extending standardization across both fertility preservation and active IVF cycles.

"Demand for fertility preservation and IVF treatment in Turkey is growing, and women coming to our clinics expect world-class outcomes. Overture has built technology that removes the variability that has always been part of this process. Our job is to make sure every clinic in our network can offer that, and offer it now,” said Cemalettin Tombuloglu, General Manager at Tekservis.

Turkey represents a significant fertility market and an emerging regional hub for reproductive care. By introducing automated vitrification at scale, Overture and Tekservis extend automation beyond fertilization into fertility preservation, moving toward a fully reproducible IVF laboratory. The implications extend beyond a single market as healthcare systems and fertility networks assess how to meet rising demand without introducing variability in outcomes.

The rollout will focus initially on vitrification while building on existing fertilization deployments, with further expansion dependent on regulatory pathways, clinic integration timelines, and continued clinical validation. The partnership signals a shift from pilot-stage automation to commercial-scale deployment, with Turkey among the first markets to implement this model nationally and establish a reference point for broader global adoption.

About Overture Life

Overture Life integrates engineering, reproductive medicine, and regulatory-grade validation to modernize embryology lab procedures, particularly egg freezing and embryo handling, in ways that increase throughput and reduce the overall cost of IVF. With R&D in Spain and active U.S. operations—including a CLIA-licensed laboratory for non-invasive embryo selection—Overture combines robotics, analytics, and clinical rigor to deliver tools that clinics and patients can trust. The company’s DaVitri platform aims to boost reliability and consistency in egg freezing, giving women and families worldwide more control over their fertility timelines. Overture’s investors include Overwater Ventures, GV, Khosla Ventures, Octopus Ventures and others committed to advancing the future of fertility.