Travel + Leisure Co. Kicks Off Soccer-Themed Fan Events at Select Resorts

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL), a leading leisure travel company, today announced Countdown to Kickoff, a series of soccer-themed celebrations and fan experiences taking place at select resorts across its vacation club portfolio. Tapping into the buzz surrounding the world’s biggest soccer tournament, the events will bring owners and guests together for destination highlights, fan moments, and on-property activities inspired by the global games.

With the tournament’s first whistle sounding today, Travel + Leisure Co. is inviting vacation club owners and guests to join in the excitement through its Countdown to Kickoff special event series. Designed to celebrate the global spirit of the game, the activation reflects the company’s broader focus on experiential travel, bringing travelers together through shared passions for culture, entertainment, and community.

“We've caught the soccer fever,” said Kevin Maciulewicz, Senior Vice President of Resort Operations at Travel + Leisure Co. “We wanted to create a way for owners and guests to celebrate the energy surrounding the global tournament together. By hosting these events ahead of some of the biggest matchups, we're bringing fans together to build anticipation, share in the excitement, and create memorable moments while on vacation.”

The Countdown to Kickoff celebrations will take place at four resorts in North America:

Each event will feature themed activities, shareable photo moments, and soccer-inspired programming designed to capture the momentum of the global game while showcasing the unique character of each resort location. Vacation club owners and guests will also have access to custom neighborhood guides curated by resort general managers, highlighting local restaurants, attractions, and hidden gems in each destination.

“With more than 280 resorts across our portfolio, we have a unique opportunity to create experiences that extend beyond the resort stay,” added Maciulewicz. “These celebrations bring owners and guests together around a shared passion while creating a sense of community that makes travel even more meaningful.”

Follow along on Instagram for Countdown to Kickoff event highlights, fan moments, and behind-the-scenes content through the Club Wyndam (@ClubWyndham), WorldMark (@WorldMarkbyWyndham), and Margaritaville Vacation Club (@MargaritavilleVC) channels.

For more information about Travel + Leisure Co. and its vacation club brands, please visit travelandleisureco.com.

About Travel + Leisure Co.

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) is a leading leisure travel company, providing more than six million vacations to travelers around the world every year. The company operates a diverse portfolio of vacation ownership, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands designed to meet the needs of the modern leisure traveler, whether they’re traversing the globe or enjoying destinations closer to home. This includes experiential brands such as Sports Illustrated Resorts, Eddie Bauer Adventure Club, Margaritaville Vacation Club, and Accor Vacation Club, as well as cornerstone brands, Club Wyndham, WorldMark, and RCI. With hospitality and responsible tourism at its heart, the company’s more than 19,000 dedicated associates worldwide help fulfill its mission to put the world on vacation. Learn more at travelandleisureco.com.