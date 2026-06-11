All Risk Shield Chooses to Apply CitroTech Following Independent Testing of Legacy Wildfire Defense Products

OCEANSIDE, Calif. & TEMPLETON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CitroTech (NYSE: CITR), a specialty chemical company developing environmentally safe fire inhibitor solutions, and All Risk Shield, a firefighter and veteran-owned wildfire mitigation and structure hardening services provider, today announced a strategic partnership under which All Risk Shield has selected CitroTech as its preferred fire inhibitor to treat residential, commercial, and estate properties across California.

The decision follows independent testing by All Risk Shield to evaluate the leading fire retardant products used in wildfire mitigation. The testing compared the top five solutions on the market, to better understand product composition and evaluate factors relevant to environmental stewardship, occupational exposure considerations, and operational preferences.

In the independent testing commissioned by All Risk Shield using the products and samples evaluated, CitroTech was the only product in that test set with no detectable heavy metals above the laboratory's reporting limits. For All Risk Shield, these results were a decisive factor in choosing CitroTech as its go-to solution to service high-risk properties throughout California.

Founded in 2013 by active Santa Monica firefighter and service-disabled veteran Joe Torres, All Risk Shield has grown into one of California’s leading wildfire defense providers. Its team includes more than 50 active, former, and retired firefighters whose combined experience exceeds 600 years of fire service.

"Given our combined centuries of experience, we're naturally skeptical and prefer to rely on evidence rather than take claims at face value,” said Jon Ganley, Director of Operations at All Risk Shield. "We commissioned independent testing because our crews use these products in the field every day. The results distinguished CitroTech based on the specific criteria we evaluated, including the absence of detectable heavy metals in the samples tested, and that carries real weight when you think about the professionals applying it, the families living around treated properties, and the ecosystems we’re working to protect.”

Increasing wildfire severity across California, combined with evolving insurance pressures, is driving greater demand for proactive risk reduction measures that help property owners protect their most valuable assets and maintain access to affordable insurance coverage.

Against this backdrop, the partnership reflects a shift toward layered wildfire protection strategies that combine preventative treatments with physical home hardening and vegetation management to reduce ignition risk before fire conditions escalate. Under the agreement, All Risk Shield will deploy CitroTech across its California service territory as part of a mitigation approach that includes defensible space creation, ember-resistant retrofits, and property-specific risk assessments.

"All Risk Shield's decision is particularly meaningful because it comes from a team of experienced firefighters who took the extra step of independently evaluating the top products available to them," said Kevin Schaff, Global Head of Business Development at CitroTech. "Their findings reinforce what we've worked to deliver since CitroTech’s inception: a fire prevention solution that helps proactively reduce risk while maintaining an unmatched commitment to environmental and human safety."

CitroTech's selection was further supported by the product's biodegradable, non-toxic formulation and its recognition under the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Safer Choice Program, a designation that no other fire inhibitor has achieved. Its solutions are also UL GREENGUARD Gold Certified, reflecting adherence to the most stringent performance standards.

Together, the companies will deliver an additional layer of wildfire protection designed to reduce ignition risk today and strengthen long-term resilience in increasingly fire-prone environments.

About CitroTech Inc.

CitroTech Inc. (NYSE AM: CITR) is manufacturing and deploying the CitroTech family of innovative, environmentally safe fire prevention solutions for homes, wood products, and wildfire prevention and asset protection. CitroTech is the only long-term fire inhibitor recognized by the EPA Safer Choice program and tested to UL Greenguard Gold standards, providing effective and scientifically validated wildfire mitigation while safeguarding human and environmental health. The company’s growing patent portfolio, recurring-revenue model, and scalable approach support its long-term growth and market expansion. For more information, visit www.citrotech.com.

About All Risk Shield

All Risk Shield is a California-based, firefighter and veteran-owned wildfire mitigation and structure hardening company specializing in comprehensive wildfire defense solutions for residential, commercial, and high-value properties. Founded in 2013 by combat veteran and firefighter Joe Torres, the company combines decades of firefighting experience with advanced mitigation strategies, including vegetation management, home hardening, ember-resistant retrofits, risk assessments, and long-term fire inhibitor applications. All Risk Shield serves clients throughout California with a mission to help communities proactively reduce wildfire risk and improve property resilience. For more information, visit www.allriskshield.com.