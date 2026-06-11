ArcBest Adds Tesla Semis to ABF Freight Fleet

FORT SMITH, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), an integrated logistics company, today announced the purchase of two Class 8 Tesla Semi trucks by its less-than-truckload carrier ABF Freight®, building on insights gained from a successful pilot completed in 2025. The long-range, all-electric units mark the next step in the company’s measured approach to evaluating emerging technologies that advance fleet innovation and sustainability while ensuring consistent operational performance.

The new equipment will primarily support linehaul operations within California, with planned extension into Reno, Nevada, and potentially other locations. Compared with the 2025 pilot, which focused mainly on the Reno–Sacramento corridor, this deployment significantly expands lane coverage to evaluate performance across a broader segment of the ABF network.

“Our 2025 pilot gave us valuable insight into how electric Class 8 equipment can perform in real-world LTL operations,” said Matt Godfrey, ABF Freight president. “Adding Tesla Semis to our lineup allows us to expand that across more lanes and operating conditions to evaluate whether heavy-duty electric vehicles meet the same standards for safety, reliability and performance across our existing fleet.”

While the 2025 pilot demonstrated strong early results, ABF will continue evaluating the Tesla Semi over a longer period and broader operating footprint before making additional investment decisions. The company plans to benchmark the electric trucks against its diesel fleet using the same disciplined approach to total cost of ownership, operational efficiency, safety and employee experience that guides fleet investments across the business.

During the 2025 pilot, the Tesla Semi achieved an average energy efficiency of approximately 1.55 kWh per mile, a strong result for Class 8 operations. With deployment expanding across additional lanes and driver groups, ABF expects to gain deeper insight into everyday performance across its network. While the company expects performance to remain consistent with the pilot, the broader operating profile will allow for a more comprehensive evaluation.

Driver feedback from the pilot was positive. Operators highlighted strong visibility, comfort and overall performance, including reliable operation on demanding routes such as the 7,200-foot climb over Donner Pass. Initial feedback during orientation on the new units has also been encouraging, with drivers noting the combination of comfort and ease of operation while maintaining the capability expected of a Class 8 tractor in a demanding LTL environment.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company that helps keep the global supply chain moving. Founded in 1923 and now with 14,000 employees across 250 campuses and service centers, the company is a logistics powerhouse, using its technology, expertise and scale to connect shippers with the solutions they need — from ground, air and ocean transportation to fully managed supply chains. ArcBest has a long history of innovation that is enriched by deep customer relationships. With a commitment to helping customers navigate supply chain challenges now and in the future, the company continues to invest in purpose-built technology such as ArcBest View™, its digital logistics platform that brings quoting, booking, shipment visibility and reporting into one connected experience. For more information, visit arcb.com.