BitGo Introduces Lightning Earn to Empower Institutions to Participate In Lightning Network

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BitGo Bank and Trust, National Association (“BitGo Bank & Trust”), an OCC-regulated digital asset trust bank and subsidiary of BitGo Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BTGO) (“BitGo”), today announced Lightning Earn, a new offering enabling BitGo clients to deploy their bitcoin on the Lightning Network, powered by an integration with Amboss Technologies, a Lightning infrastructure company. The integration gives corporate bitcoin treasury companies and institutional allocators a secure path to participate in Lightning Network infrastructure and capture routing fees.

Deploy Your Bitcoin Through Lightning Network Infrastructure

Lightning Earn is designed to enable institutions to deploy bitcoin as liquidity on the Lightning Network. Through BitGo’s integration with Amboss’s Rails product, participants can earn bitcoin-denominated fees by routing payments across the network and by providing liquidity to new payment destinations.

With this integration, clients, including corporate bitcoin treasury companies and institutional allocators, can now participate in the Lightning Network protocol and put their bitcoin to work. BitGo's robust security controls, operational workflows, and governance infrastructure provide the institutional framework required to use BitGo’s integration with Rails with confidence.

BitGo Puts Its Own Bitcoin to Work

BitGo has also deployed bitcoin from its own treasury into Amboss Rails. The allocation is a direct expression of confidence in the product and in the broader opportunity for institutions to deploy their bitcoin in Lightning Network infrastructure.

"We believe rails gives our clients a credible way to deploy their bitcoin without compromising on custody or governance,” said Mike Belshe, CEO and Co-founder of BitGo. “We’ve allocated a portion of our own treasury to Rails, and we are excited to bring this capability to the institutions we serve."

Jesse Shrader, CEO of Amboss, said: "BitGo’s integration of Rails sends a clear signal that Lightning is fit for institutions. With the capital brought by BitGo and their clients, Bitcoin can serve instant payments at enterprise scale while capturing the benefits of Lightning’s proliferation."

About BitGo

BitGo (NYSE: BTGO) is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since 2013, BitGo has focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. BitGo maintains a global presence and multiple regulated entities, including BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association, the first federally chartered digital asset trust bank owned by a publicly traded company. Today, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, financial institutions, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of investors worldwide. For more information, visit www.bitgo.com.

About Amboss

Amboss builds intelligence and infrastructure for the bitcoin Lightning Network. Amboss products help operators, enterprises, and developers understand, manage, and scale Lightning through data, software, and services. Rails is an Amboss infrastructure product that enables participants to capture routing fees by routing payments and leasing liquidity on the Lightning Network. For more information, visit www.amboss.tech.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the highly volatile nature of digital assets, technical issues in connection with the integration of supported digital assets and changes and upgrades to their underlying network, heightened scrutiny of our industry and operations, the theft, loss, or destruction of private keys required to access any digital assets held in custody for our own account or for our clients, errors in executing client transactions or managing our own trading activities, and the other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 27, 2026, and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.