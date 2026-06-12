ABL Diagnostics and CDL Pharma Secure a Multi-year International Contract of up to €2.7 Million Through 2031

WOIPPY, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

This partnership is part of an international clinical program involving 30 centers across 11 countries in North America, Europe, and Asia, reflecting the Group’s ability to support global multicenter studies. Share

ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – “ABLD”) announces the signing of a multi-year contract with a European pharmaceutical company in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. The contract relates to services operated by CDL Pharma and distributed by ABL Diagnostics.

This partnership is part of an international clinical program involving 30 centers across 11 countries in North America, Europe, and Asia, reflecting the Group’s ability to support global multicenter studies.

The agreement includes an initial payment exceeding €100,000 upon signature, as well as a total contractual value that could reach approximately €2.7 million through 2031. Revenue will be recognized progressively based on the performance of the services under the contract and remains dependent on the effective progress of the clinical program.

Within this framework, CDL Pharma will deliver specialized services covering the operational management of international clinical trials, logistics and transportation of biological samples, design and management of sampling kits, cryogenic storage, as well as biomarker analysis. ABL Diagnostics acts as the distributor of these services to the end customer.

This contract contributes to enhancing the visibility of future revenue over multiple financial years and illustrates the progressive development of its value-added services in international clinical research.

Mohamed Errafyqy, Sales and Operations Manager at ABL Diagnostics, commented:

“This contract illustrates our ability to support complex international clinical programs and to deliver integrated service offerings.”

The neurodegenerative diseases market is supported by favorable structural trends, notably driven by aging populations and the emergence of new therapeutic approaches. According to industry reports published by Mordor Intelligence and Research and Markets, this market could reach approximately USD 88 billion by 2030–2031.

These estimates are based on growth assumptions that remain uncertain and do not constitute a prediction of actual market developments or of ABL Diagnostics’ potential share in this market.

In this context, demand for services associated with clinical trials, particularly in biological sample logistics and biomarker analysis, is expected to develop as clinical programs become more complex, without any assurance as to its scale or timing.

Disclaimer: The financial amounts disclosed are estimates based on current contractual terms. Their actual realization will depend on the progress of the clinical program and on the execution conditions of the contract. Market data are derived from external sources and are provided for information purposes only.

About ABL Diagnostics (ABLD)

ABL Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:

Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection – UltraGene, and

Genotyping by DNA sequencing – DeepChek®.

ABL Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.

ABL Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.

An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:

HIV – Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.

SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C – Advanced Detection Solutions.

Microbiome and taxonomy – 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.

Other viral and bacterial targets – Comprehensive molecular assays.

Integrated Solutions

Real-time syndromic PCR tests

Nadis® – Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.

MediaChek® – Clinical Sample Collection Kits.

ABL Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD – ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.