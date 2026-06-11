Alorica and Domu Advance AI-Driven Loan Servicing, Delivering Strong Outcomes

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alorica Inc., a global customer experience (CX) leader, today announced initial results from its strategic partnership with Domu, a voice AI platform built for regulated, high-volume interactions. The joint initiative deploys AI-powered virtual agents into Alorica Financial’s Systems & Services Technologies (SST) Loan Management System (LMS), achieving early gains in payment conversion, self-service and servicing performance across loan operations.

The deployment is anchored in SST’s primary servicing operations, where Domu’s virtual agent, Rebecca, handles inbound engagements including payments, balance inquiries, payoff quotes, account access and loan education. Operating 24/7 in English and Spanish, the solution expands availability while maintaining strict compliance, auditability and governance.

Early results in SST’s portfolios demonstrate strong financial performance and scalability within a controlled rollout. In the first 30 days since launch, Rebecca delivered immediate results:

2,565 inbound calls handled with real-time servicing and interaction logging

48% of inquiries resolved without a live agent

Nearly $100,000 collected through AI-assisted payments, matching human agent conversion performance levels

87% payment success rate across AI-handled transactions

All interactions operate under strict servicing rules, with automated escalation to human agents for regulated scenarios and certain servicing events, such as bankruptcy and authentication limits.

“We are applying AI where it creates the most impact—handling routine, high-volume servicing so our teams can focus on complex, high-trust customer needs,” said Jay King, President of Alorica Financial. “In the financial services industry, that means keeping sensitive transactions, exception handling and consultative conversations with experienced professionals, while AI improves access, speed and efficiency. The quick adoption of customer interaction and successful outcomes in the first 30 days exceeded our expectations, and we are in the early stages of our roadmap for increased customer success and servicing capabilities.”

In parallel, Alorica is leveraging Domu to optimize its internal process infrastructure, including the handling of equipment recovery logistics. In this use case designed to improve workflows, the AI agent runs the full return process end-to-end—from identity verification through scheduling and confirmation—managing more than 16,000 conversations since launching in January and driving resolution rates that have climbed past 50% as the system has scaled. This capability has reduced manual effort, increased throughput, and enabled scaling recovery operations without additional resources.

Building on this solid performance, Alorica is preparing to expand the solution to other portfolios and introduce new capabilities including outbound engagement and AI-driven quality assurance. The two companies are also exploring broader applications, including proactive collections strategies that combine digital and AI-driven outreach to improve customer outcomes in reducing delinquency, while decreasing operational times for resolution. This evolution is further supported by recent enhancements to SST’s payment ecosystem, including digital wallet capabilities through Alorica Pay, enabling more seamless, flexible and connected payment experiences across servicing.

“Financial institutions are looking for practical, compliant ways to scale AI,” said Nick Diaz, CEO at Domu. “What matters most is that every conversation operates within policy and is fully auditable. Reaching human parity in the first month is a strong signal, and this is only the beginning of what we’re building with Alorica.”

Together, Alorica and Domu are setting the standard for how AI operates in financial services at scale by combining intelligent automation, modern data and governance frameworks with human expertise to create more efficient, resilient and customer-centric engagement models.

About Alorica & Alorica Financial

Alorica is a global leader in customer experience and digital transformation services, empowering brands worldwide to create meaningful connections with their customers. With 100,000+ solutionists across 16 countries, the company draws on 25+ years of deep managed services expertise and performance excellence—combined with advanced analytics, automation and AI-enabled capabilities—to build long-term customer loyalty and drive operational efficiency. Alorica Financial’s Systems & Services Technologies (SST) platform delivers end‑to‑end loan servicing powered by AI, automation and human expertise, managing $70B+ in primary and backup portfolios with a robust compliance framework designed for regulated financial environments. For more information, visit alorica.com.