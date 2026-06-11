A Race Against Time: SEQSTER and Clairyon Partner to Catch Sepsis Earlier with Real-Time Data Access and Predictive AI

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SEQSTER PDM, Inc. (“SEQSTER”), the leading healthcare technology company powering the connection, collection, and orchestration layer of patient health data, today announced a strategic partnership with Clairyon, an AI-powered clinical decision support company, to bring real-time patient data into sepsis care.

“AI is only as powerful as the data it utilizes, and by partnering with SEQSTER, we unlock a continuous, comprehensive view of patient health." said Dr. Mike McCurdy, Chief Medical Officer of Clairyon. Share

Building on Clairyon's 17% relative reduction in sepsis mortality at UC San Diego Health, the partnership pairs its predictive model, COMPOSER, with SEQSTER's 1-Click Patient™ and 1-Click Records™ pathways to redefine "Time Zero" (T0) for sepsis detection and accelerate early antibiotic administration. Together, the organizations aim to scale this impact nationally with the potential to save an additional 50,000 lives.

“At SEQSTER, our entire mission is making sure the right data reaches the right care team at the right moment,” said Ardy Arianpour, CEO & Co-Founder of SEQSTER. “Sepsis progresses quickly, but clinical deterioration rarely begins at the moment it becomes obvious. Our partnership is designed to detect trajectory, not just crisis. Together, we are turning fragmented, delayed data into a real-time lifeline for clinicians and the patients they fight for.”

Every year in the U.S., 1.7 million people develop sepsis and 350,000 die, and in the ED, each hour without treatment increases mortality by approximately 7%. Yet despite the urgency to diagnose, and the more than $62 billion in annual costs the healthcare system absorbs, clinicians too often work from incomplete, lagging data. By feeding SEQSTER's unified view of EHRs, diagnostic labs, genomics, and wearables into Clairyon's machine-learning early warning system, the partnership delivers earlier, more accurate sepsis alerts during the critical intervention window when timely treatment can save lives.

“Sepsis is a systems problem as much as it is a clinical one,” said Dr. Mike McCurdy, Chief Medical Officer of Clairyon. “AI is only as powerful as the data it utilizes, and by partnering with SEQSTER, we unlock a continuous, comprehensive view of patient health, which dramatically improves our ability to detect the early signs of sepsis, before the situation becomes irreversible. This is the kind of collaboration that transforms clinical AI from a promising technology into a genuine lifesaving tool.”

SEQSTER's longitudinal data will also power Clairyon's post-discharge surveillance for sepsis survivors, combining wearable integrations with personalized education to create an end-to-end ecosystem that detects early physiological deterioration and triggers timely intervention, from the emergency department to the patient's home.

For more information about SEQSTER, its products, or industry partnerships, please visit www.seqster.com.

ABOUT SEQSTER

SEQSTER PDM, Inc. is the leading healthcare technology company that powers the connection, collection, and orchestration layer of patient health data. With 150M+ patients in its regulatory-grade platform, life sciences companies can accelerate research, AI developers can train higher-quality models, and patients can gain meaningful insights to better manage their health, all from consented, standardized health data. Founded in 2016, SEQSTER is shaping a new era in healthcare by connecting patients, data, and AI to enable faster, smarter, and more trustworthy clinical and research decisions.

Learn more: info@seqster.com | www.seqster.com

ABOUT CLAIRYON INC.

Clairyon Inc. is a pioneering clinical artificial intelligence company dedicated to transforming acute care and patient monitoring through predictive analytics and agentic AI. Born from cutting-edge research at UC San Diego, Clairyon develops the CLAIRE Continuum of Care Platform, an overarching ecosystem of advanced clinical decision support tools. This platform includes the flagship COMPOSER predictive model, proven to significantly reduce sepsis mortality, alongside comprehensive post-discharge and quality monitoring solutions. By integrating longitudinal electronic health records with real-time biometric sensor data, Clairyon’s platform empowers clinicians and patients to proactively detect life-threatening conditions, automate real-time care quality monitoring and clinical documentation improvement, and ultimately improve patient outcomes from the ED door to the home.

For more information, visit www.clairyon.com