HarbourView Announces Strategic Partnership with Legend Chaka Khan

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HarbourView Equity Partners (HarbourView), a multi-strategy investment firm focused on investment opportunities in the sports, media and entertainment space, announced today a new strategic partnership with the legendary, GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Chaka Khan, set to debut in 2026 focused on catalog development, global licensing, and the development of new creative ventures.

The partnership comes at a defining moment in Khan’s career, as she builds momentum in a bold new creative era following the release of her single “Chakzilla,” and the successful completion of the Queens! 4 Legends, 1 Stage tour, recognized by Billboard as one of the highest-grossing R&B tours of the year.

“Chaka Khan is a remarkable talent – an artist whose voice, spirit, and presence have moved effortlessly across generations while never losing their power or soul,” said Sherrese Clarke, Founder and CEO of HarbourView. “She is not only an iconic vocalist, but a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother whose energy, authenticity, and sense of self continue to inspire. As both a musical force and a fashion icon, Chaka embodies a rare blend of strength, style, and spirit. We are honored to work alongside her as she continues to evolve her legacy in ways that feel as vibrant and resonant as ever.”

"Music is the most powerful and generous thing I know, you give it away and somehow it always comes back bigger. Seeing these songs still finding new ears and new hearts fills me up with joy," said GRAMMY Award-Winning Singer-Songwriter Chaka Khan. "This beautiful group at HarbourView gets what my music means, not just as a business, but as a body of love. That matters to me deeply."

Chaka Khan is an 11-time GRAMMY Award-winner whose voice has helped shape the sound of modern music for more than five decades. With 22 albums and a catalog of anthems that have continued to be a significant part of popular culture. Classics include, "I'm Every Woman," "Ain't Nobody," "Sweet Thing," "Through the Fire," "Tell Me Something Good," "Like Sugar," and "I Feel for You," the groundbreaking crossover hit that made history as the first R&B track to feature a rap artist, Grandmaster Melle Mel.

Chaka was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2023, received the GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award (2026), and the BET Lifetime Achievement Award in (2006). She ranked #17 on VH1's "100 Greatest Women of Rock & Roll" and is recognized as a creative force recording across more than 10 genres.

This partnership marks another significant milestone in HarbourView’s expansion of its entertainment portfolio, underscoring the company’s ongoing commitment to investing in culturally resonant content from artists and creators.

The company’s coordinated value creation efforts have seen successes, such as Daniel Caesar’s “Blessed” featured in Netflix’s hit series Forever, the commercial license of Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain” which was spotlighted in the official F1 movie trailer, and Bad Bunny’s hit “EoO” – which samples Hector y Tito’s “Perreo Baby” from HarbourView’s catalog, which became a centerpiece of his viral Calvin Klein campaign and performance at the 2025 iHeart Radio Music Awards.

In addition to its extensive catalog, HarbourView has amassed approximately $3.88 billion* in regulatory assets under management and 70+ music catalogs to date – including iconic names such as Kelly Clarkson, T-Pain, Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, James Fauntleroy, George Benson, Luis Fonsi, Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie, Pat Benatar, Neil Giraldo, Nelly, Wiz Khalifa, Kane Brown and more.**

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP served as legal counsel to HarbourView in this transaction. Khan was represented by the Law Office of Ron E. Dolecki, P.C. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About HarbourView Equity Partners

HarbourView Equity Partners is an investment firm focused on opportunities to support content across the entertainment, sports, and media markets. The firm seeks businesses or assets powered by IP and investment opportunities that aim to build enduring asset value and returns. HarbourView has been extremely active since launching in 2021, amassing roughly $3.88 billion* in regulatory assets under management including over 70+ music catalogs to date and investments in various portfolio companies with management teams in its core industries. The firm's distinctly diverse music portfolio features thousands of titles spanning numerous genres, eras, and artists, amounting to a diversified catalog of ~41,000+ songs across both master recordings and publishing income streams. The company is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

*Past Performance Disclaimer: Regulatory AUM for private funds are calculated regardless of the nature of the gross assets under management as of 12/31/2025. This includes any uncalled committed capital pursuant to an obligation to make a capital contribution to the fund. Title count may include multiple versions of the same song, such as covers, remixes, remasters and/or minor differences in naming conventions.

**Catalog assets included in this release do not represent the full HarbourView portfolio.