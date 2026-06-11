Nixxy and Tachyon9 Position to Address Growing U.S. AI Infrastructure Capacity Shortfall

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIXX) today highlighted the growing opportunity created by the accelerating shortage of AI-ready data center infrastructure across North America and outlined how its recently announced strategic combination with Tachyon9 Corporation is designed to address one of the industry's most significant bottlenecks.

Recent industry reports indicate that nearly half of all U.S. AI data center projects planned for deployment in 2026 have been delayed or canceled due to power constraints, equipment shortages, permitting challenges, and construction delays. Industry analysts estimate that more than 7 gigawatts of anticipated AI computing capacity may fail to come online as originally scheduled, creating a substantial supply-demand imbalance at a time when demand for AI compute continues to accelerate.

Nixxy believes this growing infrastructure deficit reinforces the strategic rationale behind its recent announcement with Tachyon9, a developer focused on large-scale AI infrastructure, power generation, data center development, and GPU compute deployment.

Unlike many announced AI projects that remain dependent on third-party power providers, fragmented construction partners, or uncertain financing sources, the combined Nixxy-Tachyon9 platform is being designed to integrate power, infrastructure, financing, and compute deployment into a single execution framework.

Through its development pipeline, Tachyon9 is pursuing approximately $1 billion of planned capital investment largely through debt facilities and construction loans, that will be backed by projected offtake agreements, including large-scale power generation and AI data center development initiatives intended to support the next generation of AI workloads.

"We recognized early that AI's greatest bottleneck would not be models or GPUs - it would be infrastructure," said Shahal Khan Chief Executive Officer of Tachyon9. "The industry is now seeing what happens when demand for AI compute collides with limited power availability and delayed data center construction. Our vision with Nixxy/Tachyon9 is to develop an integrated platform capable of delivering power-ready AI infrastructure at a time when the market needs it most. We are building behind the meter gas turbines, so we avoid these delays.”

The strategic initiative is intended to leverage Tachyon9's expertise in site acquisition, power strategy, infrastructure development, and compute deployment together with Nixxy's public market platform, telecommunications infrastructure, AI technologies, and capital markets capabilities. With the Phase one build out of 120MW slated for Q1 2027.

Industry analysts increasingly believe that access to reliable power generation and deployable infrastructure will become the defining competitive advantage in the AI economy. As hyperscalers, enterprises, governments, and AI developers continue to expand compute requirements, demand for operational AI infrastructure is expected to substantially exceed available supply for years to come.

Nixxy believes the proposed transaction positions the Company to participate directly in one of the most significant infrastructure buildouts in modern technology history.

About Nixxy, Inc.

Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIXX) is an AI communications and data infrastructure company focused on next-generation digital infrastructure platforms positioned at the intersection of artificial intelligence, high-performance compute, energy, and data center infrastructure. Through its evolving strategic platform, the Company is pursuing large-scale opportunities supporting the rapidly growing global demand for AI compute capacity, sovereign AI initiatives, and next-generation energy-backed digital infrastructure.

Nixxy’s strategy includes the development and acquisition of AI data center assets, power infrastructure, communications technologies, and scalable digital infrastructure platforms designed to support the future of enterprise and hyperscale artificial intelligence deployment.

For more information, visit www.nixxy.com

About Tachyon9

Tachyon9 is a private operating company specializing in energy infrastructure, transmission equipment, and data center assets. The company serves as the primary asset and revenue contributor in the NIXX rollup transaction, contributing approximately $64 million in equipment, land option rights for the Nakota project, and a signed LOI for the entire 1 GW development.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding anticipated growth, revenue scale, operating leverage, and the Company's development of communications-enabled financial workflows. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors should review the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 15, 2026, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nixxy undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.