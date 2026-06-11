-

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to OBX 2026-NQM8 Trust

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 13 classes of mortgage-backed notes from OBX 2026-NQM8 Trust, a $1.02 billion non-prime RMBS transaction. The underlying collateral, comprising 1,913 residential mortgages, with fixed-rate mortgages (FRMs) and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) making up 95.1% and 4.9% of the pool, respectively. A majority of the loans are either classified as non-qualified mortgages (Non-QM; 40.0%) or exempt (54.1%) from the Ability-to-Repay/Qualified Mortgage (ATR/QM) rule due to being originated for non-consumer loan purposes. There were no originators comprising over 10% of the pool.

KBRA’s rating approach incorporated loan-level analysis of the mortgage pool through its Residential Asset Loss Model (REALM), an examination of the results from third-party loan file due diligence, cash flow modeling analysis of the transaction’s payment structure, reviews of key transaction parties and an assessment of the transaction’s legal structure and documentation. This analysis is further described in our U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology.

To access ratings and relevant documents, click here.

Click here to view the report.

Related Publications

Methodologies

Disclosures

Further information on key credit considerations, sensitivity analyses that consider what factors can affect these credit ratings and how they could lead to an upgrade or a downgrade, and ESG factors (where they are a key driver behind the change to the credit rating or rating outlook) can be found in the full rating report referenced above.

A description of all substantially material sources that were used to prepare the credit rating and information on the methodology(ies) (inclusive of any material models and sensitivity analyses of the relevant key rating assumptions, as applicable) used in determining the credit rating is available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) located here.

Information on the meaning of each rating category can be located here.

Further disclosures relating to this rating action are available in the Information Disclosure Form(s) referenced above. Additional information regarding KBRA policies, methodologies, rating scales and disclosures are available at www.kbra.com.

About KBRA

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC (KBRA), one of the major credit rating agencies (CRA), is a full-service CRA registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an NRSRO. Kroll Bond Rating Agency Europe Limited is registered as a CRA with the European Securities and Markets Authority. Kroll Bond Rating Agency UK Limited is registered as a CRA with the UK Financial Conduct Authority. In addition, KBRA is designated as a Designated Rating Organization (DRO) by the Ontario Securities Commission for issuers of asset-backed securities to file a short form prospectus or shelf prospectus. KBRA is also recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency by Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners as a Credit Rating Provider (CRP) in the U.S.

Doc ID: 1015450

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Minxi Qiu, Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1263
minxi.qiu@kbra.com

Colleen Kelley, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-1389
colleen.kelley@kbra.com

Sharif Mahdavian, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2301
sharif.mahdavian@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Daniel Stallone, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1308
daniel.stallone@kbra.com

Industry:

Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

Details
Headquarters: New York City, New York
CEO: Jim Nadler
Employees: 400+
Organization: PRI
Release Versions
English
Hashtags
#creditratingagency
#creditratings
#financialmarkets
#fixedincome
#kbra
#kbraratings
#kbraresearch
#ratingagency
#structuredfinance

Contacts

Analytical Contacts

Minxi Qiu, Director (Lead Analyst)
+1 646-731-1263
minxi.qiu@kbra.com

Colleen Kelley, Senior Analyst
+1 646-731-1389
colleen.kelley@kbra.com

Sharif Mahdavian, Managing Director (Rating Committee Chair)
+1 646-731-2301
sharif.mahdavian@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Daniel Stallone, Managing Director
+1 646-731-1308
daniel.stallone@kbra.com

Social Media Profiles
KBRA X
KBRA Analytics X
More News From Kroll Bond Rating Agency, LLC

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2026-8 (SEMT 2026-8)

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to 100 classes of mortgage pass-through certificates from Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2026-8 (SEMT 2026-8), a $552.2 million prime RMBS transaction. The pool is comprised of 439 first-lien, fully amortizing fixed rate mortgages with mostly 30-year maturity terms. The collateral is characterized by a weighted average (WA) original credit score of 779 and moderate borrower equity, with a WA original LTV and WA original CLTV of 69.9% each. KBR...

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Jimmy John’s Funding, LLC Series 2026-1 Senior Secured Notes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA assigns preliminary ratings to Jimmy John’s Funding, LLC Series 2026-1 Class A-1 VFN and Class A-2 Notes, a whole business securitization (WBS). The rating actions follow KBRA’s analysis which indicates that existing credit enhancement for the notes and cash flows are sufficient to support the ratings following the issuance of the Series 2026- 1. In conjunction with the issuance of the Series 2026-1 Notes, the Series 2017-1 Class A-2-II, Series 2022-1 Class A-1,...

KBRA Credit Profile Releases CREFC June Conference 2026: Day 3 Recap

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA Credit Profile (KCP), a division of KBRA Analytics, releases its Day 3 recap of the CRE Finance Council (CREFC) June Conference 2026. Key Takeaways Private credit continues to expand within commercial real estate (CRE) lending, supported by growing insurance company participation and increasing demand for flexible financing solutions. Single-asset single borrower (SASB) and CRE collateralized loan obligations (CLO) dominate commercial mortgage-backed securities (...
Back to Newsroom