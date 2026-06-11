Baya Systems Announces Partnership with Openchip on Next-Gen Intelligent Compute

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & BARCELONA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Baya Systems, a pioneer in software-driven, chiplet-ready semiconductor fabric IP, and Openchip, a European leader in semiconductor and AI systems technologies, today announced a strategic partnership. Openchip has licensed Baya Systems’ data-movement platform and Network-on-Chip (NoC) fabric technology to deliver best-in-class solutions optimized for the growing demands of next-generation intelligent compute. This partnership adds momentum to Baya’s expanding footprint in Europe, following the successful opening of its UK offices earlier this year.

"The fundamental challenges facing AI hardware today—scalability, thermal efficiency and uncompromised performance—cannot be solved if interconnect is treated as an afterthought." Share

Next-generation AI and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads are fundamentally throttled not just by raw compute, but by data movement. To break through the "memory wall" and ensure system-level scalability, hardware architects must design, simulate, and optimize their compute systems with specialized elements and optimize data movement with fit-for-purpose interconnect fabrics and protocols much earlier in the design cycle.

Openchip will use Baya’s WeaveIP™ unified fabric to develop specialized intelligent compute systems for next-generation AI workloads. Baya’s WeaverPro™ FabricStudio platform helps Openchip rapidly design and optimize the development of these complex RISC-V-based multi-chiplet systems to ensure overall system efficiency, performance and scale. By utilizing Baya's software-driven platform to model and validate data movement architecture before committing to physical silicon, Openchip radically reduces development risk, cuts time-to-market, and optimizes power-performance-area (PPA) at scale.

"The fundamental challenges facing AI hardware today—scalability, thermal efficiency and uncompromised performance—cannot be solved if interconnect is treated as an afterthought," said Dr. Sailesh Kumar, CEO and founder of Baya Systems. "The communication layer between memory and compute is the critical connective tissue of the AI stack. Our collaboration with Openchip enables them to address data movement explicitly and early to build their state-of-art systems with the performance and efficiency the market now demands within the ever-shrinking time-to-market window.”

The partnership also underscores a shared commitment to the open, flexible RISC-V ecosystem, allowing Openchip to deliver highly tailored, customized accelerator solutions without the constraints or steep royalties of proprietary architectures.

"Innovation in the modern semiconductor landscape requires tight collaboration between leading-edge IP and system architecture," added Cesc Guim, CEO of Openchip. "Baya’s data-movement platform provides the architectural foundation we need to deliver scalable, next-generation computing platforms. We welcome Baya’s expanding presence in Europe and look forward to driving the future of RISC-V innovation together."

This milestone marks a period of continued global expansion for Baya Systems. Following the successful opening of its UK office in Cambridge earlier this year, Baya is actively evaluating sites for its first EU-based office to support its growing European customer base. Simultaneously, Openchip continues its rapid scale-up from its Barcelona headquarters, with an operational presence across six European countries: Spain, Italy, Poland, France, Germany and Ireland.

About Baya Systems

Baya Systems is leading the next wave of foundational, high-performance, and modular semiconductor systems technologies that are chiplet-ready and accelerate intelligent compute everywhere. Its software-based design and exploration platform enhances performance, yield, energy efficiency and reusability, enabling cutting-edge, cost-effective innovation across multiple industries. A member of the EE Times 2025 Silicon 100, recipient of Frost & Sullivan’s 2025 Technology Innovation Leader award in semiconductor IP interconnect, and winner of the 2025 EPDT Product of the Year Award, Baya is ISO 9001:2015 certified and backed by leading investors including Matrix Partners, Maverick Silicon, Synopsys Inc., and Intel Capital. For more information, visit https://bayasystems.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Openchip

Openchip is a European systems company developing a unique portfolio of RISC-V–based accelerators, infrastructure hardware and full-stack software for next-generation AI and HPC applications. Headquartered in Barcelona, with a growing presence across Europe, Openchip unites top silicon and software engineering talent with a strong focus on AI. Its end-to-end optimized products advance digital sovereignty and deliver top-tier performance for Europe’s most critical computing needs. For more information, visit https://openchip.com/