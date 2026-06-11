Uplynk Partners with TAG Video Systems to Make Streaming Performance Visible, Measurable, and Accountable

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uplynk names TAG Video Systems as a Strategic Technology Partner, expanding its partner ecosystem and strengthening StreamOps with best-in class real-time monitoring and operational visibility into Uplynk StreamOps.

“Monitoring is only valuable if it drives action,” said Michael Demb, VP of Product Strategy at TAG. “With Uplynk, that visibility becomes part of real-time operations, helping customers both see and respond.” Share

Together, Uplynk and TAG make streaming performance visible, measurable, and actionable—combining real-time monitoring with fully managed operations to improve visibility, accelerate issue resolution, and ensure consistent performance at scale.

“Streaming doesn’t fail in isolation. It fails when you can’t see or act fast enough,” said Andrew Zaner, Vice President, Managed Services at Uplynk. “With TAG, we bring real-time visibility into our StreamOps model, so customers don’t just run streams—they understand them, measure them, and trust them.”

TAG enhances Uplynk StreamOps by enabling:

Real-time visibility into stream health

Faster detection of quality and delivery issues

Improved resolution through actionable insights

This partnership reflects Uplynk’s strategy of building a best-of-breed ecosystem, allowing customers to leverage specialized technologies without managing complex integrations themselves.

Proven in High-Stakes Environments

The combined solution is being evaluated and deployed across large-scale live and linear streaming environments where operational visibility and service reliability are critical.

In this deployment:

Uplynk powers ingest, orchestration, packaging, and monetization

TAG provides real-time monitoring and visualization

TAG identifies and visualizes issues. StreamOps and Uplynk operations provide rapid diagnosis and operational response

The result is a more transparent and controlled operation—delivering consistent performance while giving stakeholders clear visibility into stream health.

“Monitoring is only valuable if it drives action,” said Michael Demb, VP of Product Strategy at TAG. “With Uplynk, that visibility becomes part of real-time operations, helping customers both see and respond.”

About Uplynk

Uplynk is the streaming engine behind some of the world’s most-watched content. Our cloud-native platform powers 24/7 channels, live events, and VOD libraries for major broadcasters, sports leagues, media companies, and enterprise customers. With fully managed services and tools like StreamOps, Uplynk simplifies complex workflows and delivers broadcast-grade reliability at scale. Each month, we help partners deliver over 100 million hours of seamless viewing across every screen.

Learn more at uplynk.com or LinkedIn.

About TAG Video Systems

TAG Video Systems is the global leader in software-based integrated IP probing, monitoring, visualization and analytics solutions. TAG enables broadcasters, content creators, and service providers to streamline operations, cut through the complexity of IP media workflows, and keep infrastructures ahead of shifting technology and demand with Zero Friction agility. The TAG platform empowers users with innovative toolsets to ensure video quality, improve overall efficiency across all media workflows, and provides invaluable business and operational insights.