Vizient Acquires Empierus to Expand IT Spend Management and Cost Optimization Capabilities

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vizient® today announced it has acquired Empierus, a healthcare-focused advisory firm specializing in information technology (IT) contracting, healthcare technology management and cost optimization. The acquisition builds on Vizient’s continued investment in specialized expertise across indirect spend categories as healthcare organizations face mounting financial and operational pressures across all areas of non-labor spend, including technology-related categories.

As technology investments expand across areas such as cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, healthcare organizations need greater visibility, contracting discipline and proactive management of IT spend. With healthcare organizations spending more than $55 billion annually on IT, the acquisition strengthens Vizient’s ability to help clients bring more technology-related spend under contract, reduce avoidable costs and manage a growing area of operational and financial pressure.

Through an established partnership with Vizient, Empierus helped deliver more than $36 million in savings for Vizient clients in 2025. Empierus employees will join more than 250 experts across indirect spend and purchased services categories to help healthcare organizations optimize spending across a broad range of non-labor areas.

“IT is one of the fastest-growing areas of spend, with much of it unmanaged and off contract,” said Simrit Sandhu, president, spend management, Vizient. “By bringing Empierus into Vizient, we are strengthening our ability to help clients bring more IT spend under contract, manage it more proactively and achieve measurable financial impact.”

The acquisition reflects Vizient’s continued focus on helping healthcare organizations identify cost savings and improve contracting performance beyond traditional supply chain areas.

The Empierus team will join Vizient’s indirect spend and purchased services organization. Existing client relationships, contracts and support models will remain unchanged.

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc., the nation’s largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company, provides solutions and services to more than two-thirds of the nation’s acute care providers and more than one-third of ambulatory providers. Vizient offers proprietary data and analytics to deliver unique clinical and operational insights and a contract portfolio representing $156 billion in annual purchasing volume enabling the delivery of cost-effective care. With its acquisition of Kaufman Hall in 2024, Vizient expanded its advisory services to help providers achieve financial, clinical and operational excellence. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.