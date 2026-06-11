Venture Global and Atlantic-SEE Announce Expansion of Long-Term LNG Sales and Purchase Agreement with Greece

ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE: VG) and ATLANTIC – SEE LNG TRADE S.A. of Greece announced an expansion of their existing Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the purchase of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Venture Global for twenty years starting in 2030. Under the deal, Atlantic-SEE is doubling their existing contract with Venture Global from a minimum of 0.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) to 1.0 million tonnes per annum (MTPA).

Venture Global and Atlantic-SEE of Greece double the quantity of 20-year LNG sales and purchase agreement to be supplied by VG, expanding existing partnership to bolster Central and Eastern European energy. Share

Atlantic-SEE LNG is a newly formed joint venture announced in November at the 6th Partnership for Transatlantic Energy Cooperation (PTEC) conference hosted in Athens, Greece between Greek companies AKTOR Group and DEPA Commercial. The announcement of this expanded supply agreement follows Venture Global’s previously announced investment in regasification capacity at the Alexandroupolis LNG import terminal in Greece, which currently accounts for approximately 25% of the terminal’s total capacity. The Alexandroupolis LNG FSRU receiving terminal and South-North ‘Vertical Corridor’ will be essential to enhancing Central and Eastern European energy security by providing a new route to bring affordable and reliable U.S. natural gas into the region.

“Venture Global is honored to announce this expanded partnership which reinforces our shared commitment to energy security, supply diversification, and economic growth, while advancing the strategic energy relationship between the United States and Europe,” said Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel. “The Vertical Corridor has emerged as a vital energy hub for the region, and our continued investment in infrastructure such as the Alexandroupolis terminal is helping create new pathways for secure, reliable energy supply across Central and Eastern Europe. We are grateful for the leadership of President Trump, Secretary Burgum, Secretary Wright, Ambassador Guilfoyle, and officials across both sides of the Atlantic whose support continues to strengthen transatlantic energy cooperation and expand access to U.S. LNG around the world.”

“The expansion of our commercial agreement with Venture Global reflects the ambition and solid ground of our long-term strategic plan on LNG and the potential of the vertical corridor, which can provide alternatives and energy security across Central and Eastern Europe. It also highlights the growing importance of the transatlantic energy cooperation between Greece and the United States that will benefit the entire region,” said Alexandros Exarchou, CEO of Atlantic SEE LNG Trade. “The geopolitical development has offered us the historic opportunity to operate as an energy hub between continents, and we aspire to build on this momentum and offer our customers long-term, sustainable, and predictable energy safety.”

“Today’s agreement marks the successful transition from vision to action," said Konstantinos Xifaras, Chairman of Atlantic SEE LNG Trade. “By doubling the volumes secured under this agreement, we are creating a stronger foundation for reliable and predictable LNG supplies across the region, while translating strategic planning into concrete commercial outcomes. This agreement reflects the value of long-term partnerships and reinforces the growing role of transatlantic energy cooperation in supporting regional energy security and resilience.”

About Venture Global

Venture Global is an American producer and exporter of low-cost U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) with over 100 MTPA of capacity in production, construction, or development. Venture Global began producing LNG from its first facility in 2022 and is now one of the largest LNG exporters in the United States. The company’s vertically integrated business includes assets across the LNG supply chain including LNG production, natural gas transport, shipping and regasification. The company’s first three projects, Calcasieu Pass, Plaquemines LNG, and CP2 LNG, are located in Louisiana along the Gulf of America. Venture Global is developing Carbon Capture and Sequestration projects at each of its LNG facilities.

About Atlantic SEE LNG Trade

ATLANTIC – SEE LNG TRADE is a company in which AKTOR Group of Companies holds a 60% stake and DEPA Commercial holds 40%, respectively. Its goal is to import Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) into Greece and trade it across Eastern and Southeastern Europe via the Vertical Energy Corridor, thereby contributing to Europe's energy supply security and strengthening Transatlantic Cooperation.

Forward-looking Statements

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