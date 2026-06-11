D.A. Davidson Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor to Mechanical Service & Systems on its Sale to PremiStar, a Portfolio Company of Partners Group

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it served as exclusive financial advisor to Mechanical Service & Systems (“MSS” or the “Company”), a regional leader in mechanical services and installation, on its sale to PremiStar, a provider of commercial and industrial HVAC, plumbing and building automation services. PremiStar is a portfolio company of Partners Group, a global private equity firm with over $185 billion in assets under management.

Founded in 1984, MSS has built a reputation for reliability, technical excellence and fast response times to commercial and industrial clients throughout Utah. One of the few full-service mechanical contractors in the state, the Company offers design-build, installation, repair and preventive maintenance for HVAC, plumbing, boilers, controls and fabrication under one roof. MSS has received widespread recognition for its commitment to safety, quality workmanship and reliable service.

“Over the past four decades, we have grown by investing in long-term relationships, supported by an incredible team of technicians, fabricators, construction craftsmen, project managers and other leaders committed to high-quality craftsmanship and helping our customers succeed. We have built a real family at MSS, and by partnering with PremiStar, it enables us to join an elite group of mechanical contractors nationwide that share our values and dedication to best practices, serving our people and our communities, and helping our customers maximize efficiency and maintain operational strength,” said Rick Cowley, President of MSS. “We greatly valued D.A. Davidson’s partnership and thoughtful guidance throughout the transaction. The team executed with a high level of professionalism.”

“Rick Cowley has built an exceptional business,” stated Eric Stetler, Managing Director and Head of Diversified Industrials and M&A at D.A. Davidson. “We appreciated the opportunity to work with MSS on this important transaction and look forward to seeing the Company’s continued success alongside PremiStar.”

The transaction represents ongoing success and continued momentum in D.A. Davidson’s Diversified Industrials Investment Banking Group.

D.A. Davidson’s Investment Banking Division is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle market clients worldwide across four industry verticals: consumer, diversified industrials, financial institutions and technology.

About D.A. Davidson

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 with corporate headquarters in Great Falls, Montana, and regional headquarters in Denver, Greater Los Angeles, New York, Omaha and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,600 employees and offices in 31 states.

Subsidiaries include D.A. Davidson & Co., a full-service investment firm providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services, and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; and D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company.

For more information, visit dadavidson.com.