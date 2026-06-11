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AM Best Affirms Issue Credit Rating of Weston2044 LLC Series Hannover, No. 1 Variable Funding Credit Linked Note

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term Issue Credit Rating (Long-Term IR) of “a” (Excellent) on the $1.654 billion (which upsized to $1.805 billion outstanding as of March 31, 2026), 6.00% Series Hannover, No. 1 variable funding credit-linked note (note), due Oct. 1, 2044, of Weston2044 LLC (Weston2044), a Delaware limited liability company (issuer). The outlook of this Credit Rating (rating) is stable.

The note is in consideration of a variable funding surplus note (VSN) issued by Redding Reassurance Company 4 LLC (Redding Re 4), a Missouri-domiciled special purpose life reinsurance captive insurer and a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Wilton Reassurance Company (Wilton Reassurance). The note supports the excess reserves for a block of universal life secondary guarantee insurance (ULSG) business. Wilton Reassurance assumes the ULSG business via a coinsurance arrangement with Pruco Life Insurance Company and retrocedes to Redding Re 4. The note has a face amount within 100% to 102% of that excess reserve balance. The face amount of the VSN is also equivalent to the face amount of the corresponding credit-linked note for which the VSN is exchanged. Wilton Reassurance’s retrocession to Redding Re 4 is on a coinsurance funds-withheld basis.

The note and the VSN have the same interest rate, which is subject to a netting arrangement. Concurrent with the issuance of the note, Weston2044 entered into a risk transfer agreement (i.e., cash-settled ISDA swap) with Hannover Life Reassurance Company of America (Bermuda) Ltd. to provide liquidity for any redemption/monetization of the note.

As of December 2025, statutory reserves, economic reserves and excess reserves of the underlying life insurance business pertaining to the note were in line with the projected results.

The rating represents AM Best’s current opinion as to the issuer’s ability to meet its financial obligations to the noteholders when due. The rating primarily takes into consideration the following: Hannover Life Reassurance Company of America (Bermuda) Ltd.’s Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “aa” (Superior) as the swap counterparty to Weston2044; Wilton Reassurance’s Long Term ICR of “aa-“ (Superior), netting arrangements among transaction parties; the absence of reserves or funds at Weston2044, except funds provided by Redding Re 4; and potential legal risks as it relates to enforceability of the various transaction agreements.

The Long-Term IR could be upgraded or downgraded, or the outlook revised if material changes occur in the financial condition and ratings of Hannover Life Reassurance Company of America (Bermuda) Ltd. or Wilton Re Group, rating unit of which Wilton Reassurance resides.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best’s Ratings & Assessments.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright © 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Contacts

Raja Visvanathan
Senior Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 1720
raja.visvanathan@ambest.com

Matt Tuite
Director
+1 908 882 2403
matt.tuite@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

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Contacts

Raja Visvanathan
Senior Financial Analyst
+1 908 882 1720
raja.visvanathan@ambest.com

Matt Tuite
Director
+1 908 882 2403
matt.tuite@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey
Associate Director, Public Relations
+1 908 882 2310
christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Al Slavin
Senior Public Relations Specialist
+1 908 882 2318
al.slavin@ambest.com

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