Ripple and Bitso Expand Partnership to Advance Enterprise Stablecoin Settlement in Latin America

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ripple, the leading provider of blockchain-based enterprise solutions across traditional and digital finance, today announced the expansion of its long-standing payments partnership with Bitso, Latin America's leading digital financial services company. As part of the collaboration, Bitso’s regulated MXN-backed stablecoin, MXNB, will be issued on the XRP Ledger (XRPL) and integrated into Ripple’s evolving Payments on Decentralized Exchange (DEX) infrastructure. Together with RLUSD, Ripple’s enterprise-grade USD stablecoin, MXNB will support more efficient liquidity and settlement flows for enterprise cross-border payments across the U.S.–Mexico corridor.

Ripple and Bitso have partnered for years to support payment infrastructure across key LATAM corridors, including MXN and COP payout flows. The expansion into XRPL and Payments on DEX marks the next phase of the relationship, bringing localized stablecoin settlement infrastructure to one of the world’s most important remittance and cross-border payment markets.

MXNB will be integrated into XRPL’s Permissioned DEX, designed to support regulated financial activity by enabling verified counterparties to access onchain liquidity and settlement infrastructure in a more compliant and operationally efficient environment.

“Ripple and Bitso have spent years building payment infrastructure that operates at real-world scale across Latin America,” said Silvio Pegado, Ripple’s Managing Director of LATAM. “By bringing together RLUSD and MXNB on the XRPL Permissioned DEX, we're helping create regulated, onchain liquidity infrastructure purpose-built for enterprise cross-border payments. This is the next evolution of how value moves between dollars and pesos.”

The collaboration also reflects Ripple’s broader strategy to connect traditional payment infrastructure with digital asset liquidity in ways that are operationally practical for financial institutions and enterprise payment providers. For Bitso, the integration positions MXNB as part of a growing category of locally-native stablecoin infrastructure designed for real-world payments and settlement use cases in Latin America.

“MXNB was built from the ground up for enterprise settlement,” said Ben Reid, Head of Stablecoins at Bitso Business. “Regulated, peso-native, and designed for the operational demands of institutional cross-border payments. Its integration into Ripple’s Permissioned DEX infrastructure on the U.S.–Mexico corridor gives institutional counterparties something new: access to peso-denominated liquidity onchain, with the compliance certainty and settlement efficiency that enterprise use cases require.”

Ripple and Bitso’s partnership has expanded alongside the evolution of enterprise blockchain payments infrastructure in Latin America. In addition to supporting regional payment connectivity, Bitso was also an early exchange partner for Ripple USD (RLUSD), helping extend access to regulated, dollar-denominated liquidity for institutional payment flows across U.S.–LATAM corridors.

About Ripple

Ripple is the leading provider of blockchain-based enterprise solutions across traditional and digital finance. Ripple’s solutions are faster, more transparent, and more cost-effective than legacy alternatives. Financial institutions, payment providers, digital asset exchanges and corporates use Ripple’s solutions to enable frictionless cross-border payments, improved treasury management, global liquidity, and asset tokenization. Ripple connects its customers to the most advanced, open and decentralized blockchain — the XRP Ledger — and a decentralized network of participants that span over 80 countries. For more information, please visit ripple.com.

About Bitso

Bitso is Latin America's leading digital financial services company, empowering more than 10 million users to invest, grow their money, and transact across borders. By combining blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, and real-time payment rails in a regulated infrastructure, Bitso delivers the tools that allow anyone to build a stronger financial future.

Through its consumer platform, Bitso offers secure and easy-to-use access to more than 200 digital assets and 5,000+ global stocks and ETFs, giving users in Latin America the same wealth-building opportunities as the world's top investors.

Bitso’s B2B segment, Bitso Business, is Latin America's largest stablecoin payments platform, with $82B+ in annualized TPV, serving more than 2,000 institutional clients. By enabling instant, low-cost local and cross-border transactions, Bitso Business helps companies move money efficiently across markets, reducing friction in trade and accelerating economic growth across the region.

Founded in 2014, Bitso has more than 600 employees across 35 countries, with direct operations in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia, and institutional connectivity across the United States, Europe, Chile, and Peru. Bitso's mission is to democratize financial technology, making wealth creation an everyday possibility for everyone.