M&G Extends Relationship with SS&C to Support Platform Operations

WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced it has expanded its longstanding relationship with M&G, a leading savings and investment firm. SS&C will take on the operational management of the M&G Platform, strengthening service delivery and operational resilience. M&G retains full ownership of the Platform and responsibility for all key strategic, regulatory and commercial decisions.

“We are pleased to extend our long-standing partnership with M&G,” said Spencer Baum, Head of SS&C Global Investor & Distribution Solutions, Europe. Share

Under the extended agreement, SS&C Global Investor & Distribution Solutions will manage operations for the M&G Platform, a key distribution channel for M&G’s £70bn market-leading smoothed PruFund. Using SS&C’s scalable private cloud infrastructure will enable the Platform to continue to scale in line with adviser and client needs.

As part of the agreement, around 200 M&G employees will transition to SS&C, subject to a consultation process. This will ensure continuity of expertise and day-to-day operations. Employees joining SS&C will benefit from expanded career development and learning opportunities within a global technology and services organization.

The announcement builds on M&G’s 20-plus year relationship with SS&C. M&G uses a range of SS&C offerings across its asset management and life businesses, including business process outsourcing and policy administration services.

“We are pleased to extend our long-standing partnership with M&G,” said Spencer Baum, Head of SS&C Global Investor & Distribution Solutions, Europe. “As the U.K. wealth management industry continues to adapt to evolving customer needs and market trends, firms are increasingly focused on providing a modern investor experience while optimizing operational efficiency. We look forward to welcoming M&G’s team on board and working together to enable exceptional service to advisers and clients.”

“Today’s announcement marks an important next step for our Platform,” said Tom Bischler, CEO of the M&G Platform. “Expanding our relationship with SS&C will help us accelerate our ambitions, strengthen our operations and support the continued growth of our market-leading investment solutions, such as PruFund across the retail advised market. This enables us to focus on innovation and enhancing the adviser and customer experience, while positioning the Platform for long-term success. Deepening our long-standing relationship with SS&C reflects the shared experience and commitment of both organisations and the hard work of our teams.”

About M&G plc

M&G plc is a leading international savings and investments business, managing money for around 4.21 million retail clients and more than 1,0001 institutional clients in 381 offices worldwide. As at 31 March 2026, we had £371.4 billion of assets under management and administration. With a heritage dating back more than 170 years, M&G plc has a long history of innovation in savings and investments, combining asset management and insurance expertise to offer a wide range of solutions. We serve our retail and savings clients under the M&G and Prudential brands in the UK and Europe, and under the M&G Investments brand for asset management clients globally.

About PruFund

M&G’s PruFund range is one of the UK’s most popular multiasset investments. Through PruFund, which had nearly £70 billion of assets as at 31 March 2026, over 500,000 UK customers benefit from access to a highly diversified mix of public and private assets. The private assets include high quality real estate, infrastructure, and private market investments, the kinds of assets that help build the world around us while working towards long term financial growth.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. More than 23,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

SOURCE: SS&C

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

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