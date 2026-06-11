FreeCast Expands DIRECTV Relationship Across Residential and Platform-as-a-Service Ecosystems

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FreeCast, Inc. (Nasdaq: CAST), a provider of streaming media aggregation, digital distribution, and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) technologies, today announced the expansion of its DIRECTV relationship, enabling DIRECTV services to be offered across both FreeCast's direct-to-consumer residential initiatives and its growing ecosystem of PaaS partners.

The expanded relationship builds upon FreeCast's existing authorization to market and sell DIRECTV services across residential and multifamily communities and extends those capabilities throughout the Company's broader platform strategy serving telecommunications providers, broadband operators, wireless carriers, property owners, hospitality organizations, municipalities, broadcasters, membership organizations, and enterprise partners.

Unlike many strategic initiatives that require significant development or deployment before monetization can occur, DIRECTV streaming no longer requiring a home mounted satellite dish, is an established premium television service available today through FreeCast's existing sales and distribution channels.

Management believes the integration of DIRECTV into the FreeCast ecosystem represents one of the Company's most immediate recurring-revenue opportunities, enabling FreeCast and its partners to offer a recognized premium television service through existing sales and distribution channels while expanding subscription-based monetization across multiple vertical markets.

As part of the initiative, eligible FreeCast partners may integrate DIRECTV offerings into branded streaming, broadband, wireless, community, hospitality, and residential solutions powered by FreeCast's Platform-as-a-Service technology stack. The Company believes this capability strengthens the value proposition available to partners while providing consumers with greater choice through a unified entertainment experience.

"Consumers increasingly want a single destination for live television, premium streaming services, local programming, sports, news, and on-demand entertainment," said William Mobley, Chief Executive Officer of FreeCast. "DIRECTV is one of the most recognized entertainment brands in America, and integrating its services throughout the FreeCast ecosystem expands both the value we deliver to partners and the monetization opportunities available across our platform."

Mobley continued, "We view this expansion as more than a distribution agreement. DIRECTV represents a proven subscription product that can be immediately incorporated into both our residential sales efforts and our broader PaaS ecosystem. As we continue to expand our partner footprint, we believe this relationship has the potential to become a meaningful recurring revenue contributor while enhancing the overall value proposition we deliver to consumers, property operators, telecommunications providers, and enterprise partners."

FreeCast's PaaS platform enables organizations to launch self-branded streaming media experiences. These experiences can incorporate live television, FAST channels, premium streaming services, local content, advertising, commerce, subscriber management, and audience engagement tools within a unified platform environment.

The addition of DIRECTV further enhances FreeCast's ability to support partners seeking to bundle entertainment services alongside broadband, wireless, residential, hospitality, and community offerings. By integrating subscription television into the broader FreeCast ecosystem, partners gain access to an additional revenue-generating product while consumers benefit from simplified content discovery and subscription management.

The Company believes the combination of FreeCast's aggregation technologies, subscription management capabilities, and growing partner ecosystem creates opportunities to expand recurring subscription revenues, increase customer engagement, and strengthen long-term platform economics across multiple market segments.

As FreeCast continues executing its Platform-as-a-Service strategy, the Company expects to pursue additional integrations and partnerships designed to expand content availability, consumer choice, partner monetization opportunities, and platform utility.

About FreeCast

FreeCast, Inc. (Nasdaq: CAST) is a streaming media technology company providing Platform-as-a-Service solutions that enable telecommunications providers, broadband operators, wireless carriers, broadcasters, residential communities, hospitality organizations, and enterprise partners to launch branded streaming, content aggregation, advertising, commerce, and audience engagement platforms. Through its technology stack, FreeCast helps organizations unify content discovery, subscription management, advertising, and consumer experiences across connected devices.

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