Pyxis Group, Principia Consulting, and CommodityAI Partner to Bring Agentic AI to Commodity Operations

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pyxis Group, a global advisory firm serving the commodities industry, together with its joint venture partner Principia Consulting, today announced a strategic partnership with CommodityAI, the agentic AI platform purpose-built for physical commodity operations. The three firms will collaborate to help commodity traders, producers, and industrial consumers modernize their trading operations and unlock the full value of AI.

A Partnership Built Around a Real Operational Problem

Physical commodity trading runs on email, documents, and chat. Contracts, nominations, confirmations, and counterparty communications move through unstructured channels daily — yet the CTRM and ERP systems that underpin trading operations require structured, accurate data to function. The gap between these two realities creates manual work, reconciliation errors, and operational risk at scale.

CommodityAI addresses this directly. Its AI agents sit at the intersection of communications and systems — reading unstructured information, reconciling it, and writing structured records back into the CTRM and ERP platforms where trade and operations data lives. The result is cleaner data, faster processing, and a reliable foundation for advanced analytics.

Pyxis Group and Principia Consulting bring the advisory and implementation experience to put that technology to work. Pyxis supports asset-backed traders and trading companies globally across business transformation, M&A, CTRM and ERP implementation, AI adoption, and organizational change. Principia, one of ION Commodities' integration partners, brings deep implementation expertise across the major CTRM, ETRM, and ERP platforms in use across the industry today.

Together, the three firms offer clients an integrated capability that spans strategy, implementation, and intelligent automation — covering the full arc from operational improvement to AI-enabled transformation.

Building the Data Foundation First

Many commodity firms approach AI with an analytics ambition but quickly discover that poor data quality is the limiting factor. Structured, reliable data is the prerequisite for predictive analytics, machine learning, and automated risk monitoring. The partnership is designed with this sequencing in mind — starting with CommodityAI's structured data output to establish the foundation clients need, then layering on advanced analytics and AI capabilities as their programs mature.

This approach reflects the practical reality of where most commodity operations teams are today: managing high transaction volumes, legacy workflows, and growing pressure to do more with leaner teams.

Geographic Reach Across the Major Trading Hubs

Across the three firms, the partnership has a presence in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia — covering the major commodity trading hubs where clients operate and where demand for operational modernization is accelerating.

Quotes

"Our customers run physical trading operations where most data still arrives as email, documents, and chat. Working with Pyxis and Principia lets us pair that technology with the advisory and implementation experience these firms have built over decades in commodities. Together we can take clients from operational pain to intelligent, automated workflows — and do it in a way that sticks."

— Philip Koenig, CEO and Co-Founder, CommodityAI

"CommodityAI was the strongest fit for the operational problems our clients face. The partnership brings together Pyxis's advisory expertise, Principia's deep CTRM implementation experience, and CommodityAI's technology in a way that is genuinely end-to-end. We can now support clients from strategy through to live deployment — across every major market where we operate."

— Kunal Ramtri, Managing Director, Pyxis Group

"Commodity trading operations are at an inflection point. Firms know they need to modernize, but the path from legacy processes to AI-enabled operations requires both the right technology and the right implementation expertise to do it well. This partnership gives clients exactly that combination — CommodityAI's intelligent automation working in concert with Principia's platform knowledge and Pyxis's commercial and advisory depth. We are excited to bring this to market."

— Doug Gyani, CEO, Principia Consulting

About Pyxis Group

Pyxis Group is a global advisory firm serving the commodities industry. The firm works with asset-backed traders, trading companies, and commodity-focused enterprises on business and technology transformation, M&A, CTRM and ERP implementation, AI adoption, and organizational change — across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. For more information on Pyxis Group, please visit https://www.pyxisadvisory.com/.

About Principia Consulting

Principia Consulting is a specialist implementation firm with deep expertise across the major CTRM, ETRM, and ERP platforms. As one of ION Commodities' integration partners, Principia brings proven delivery capability to complex commodity technology programs globally. For more information on Principia Consulting, please visit https://principia-consulting.com/.

About CommodityAI

CommodityAI is the agentic AI platform for physical commodity operations. The platform deploys AI agents that read unstructured communications — email, documents, and chat — reconcile the information, and write structured data back into the CTRM and ERP systems commodity firms rely on. CommodityAI is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information on CommodityAI, please visit https://www.commodityai.io/.