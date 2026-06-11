Keysight Joins Siemens Digital Industries Software Solution Partner Program as a Software and Technology Partner

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) joins the Siemens Digital Industries Software Technology Partner Program. The collaboration gives customers access to Keysight Eggplant Test, an AI-driven test automation solution, to validate their digital engineering and product lifecycle management (PLM) environments.

Manufacturers face growing pressure to shorten development cycles while managing increasingly complex software-driven products. As engineering teams rely on digital tools like PLM platforms, testing those workflows, integrations, and system performance has become a significant operational challenge, with manual processes too slow and inconsistent to address at scale.

Siemens Digital Industries Software develops solutions for engineering, manufacturing, and product lifecycle management. Through the partnership, customers using the Teamcenter® software can deploy Keysight Eggplant Test, an AI-driven test design and generation solution, to validate their enterprise applications and engineering workflows before they reach production.

Gareth Smith, Software Quality Engineering General Manager at Keysight, said:

“As PLM environments grow in complexity, organizations need a reliable, AI-driven way to validate software before it reaches production. By joining the Siemens Digital Industries Software Solution Partner Program, engineers can use Keysight Eggplant Test to reduce the risk of undetected issues when upgrades or integrations are released, maintaining system performance and reliability at every stage of the product lifecycle.”

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About Keysight Technologies

At Keysight (NYSE: KEYS), we inspire and empower innovators to bring world-changing technologies to life. As an S&P 500 company, we’re delivering market-leading design, emulation, and test solutions to help engineers develop and deploy faster, with less risk, throughout the entire product life cycle. We’re a global innovation partner enabling customers in communications, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, automotive, semiconductor, and general electronics markets to accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Learn more at Keysight Newsroom and www.keysight.com.