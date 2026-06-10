VergeSense Joins Logitech Collaboration Program

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VergeSense, the leader in occupancy intelligence, today announced that it has joined the Logitech Collaboration Program (LCP). Together, VergeSense and Logitech are helping enterprise real estate, workplace, and IT leaders plan their portfolios with greater confidence by combining occupancy and people count data from Logitech team workspace solutions, such as Rally Bar or Spot, with VergeSense's predictive planning and occupancy intelligence capabilities.

"Logitech is already a trusted part of the modern workplace technology stack, capturing one of the most valuable signals enterprises have about how their offices are actually used," said Dan Ryan, CEO & Co-founder at VergeSense. "By bringing that data directly into VergeSense, we're helping joint customers move faster from data to decision, with sharper planning forecasts and a more complete picture of how their spaces support their people. It's a better-together story for any enterprise serious about getting the most out of both their workplace technology investments and their real estate footprint."

The integration brings Logitech person count data from devices like Rally Bar and Spot directly into VergeSense, where it strengthens Predictive Planning recommendations, refines space utilization insights, and informs day-to-day workplace operations. Joint customers can use the integrated capabilities to:

Plan portfolio scenarios, lease decisions, and space allocations powered by the VergeSense Large Spatial Model, trained on 200 million square feet of real occupancy data

portfolio scenarios, lease decisions, and space allocations powered by the VergeSense Large Spatial Model, trained on 200 million square feet of real occupancy data Refine their understanding of how conference rooms and the broader workplace are actually used, with Logitech data feeding occupancy intelligence in the VergeSense platform

their understanding of how conference rooms and the broader workplace are actually used, with Logitech data feeding occupancy intelligence in the VergeSense platform Act on continuous insights to optimize space, improve employee experience, and drive measurable real estate outcomes

For enterprises with Logitech workplace solutions deployed at scale, the integration is the fastest path to richer Predictive Planning coverage and a more complete picture of occupancy trends across their portfolios.

“We are thrilled to have VergeSense joining our LCP program,” said Sudeep Trivedi, Head of Strategy & Alliances at Logitech. “Our customers are looking for deeper insights on the workplace environment, occupancy, and space utilization. Through the integration with VergeSense, we are able to extend the insights from the Logitech devices into a unified solution and enable workplace leaders to make faster, more confident decisions.”

The VergeSense and Logitech integration is available today to joint enterprise customers. Learn more about the integration here.

About VergeSense

VergeSense is the Workplace AI Platform trusted by global enterprises to plan, refine, and act on how their offices are used. Powered by the Large Spatial Model, trained on 200 million square feet of real occupancy data, VergeSense unifies inputs from across the workplace technology stack to deliver Predictive Planning and Occupancy Intelligence that drive measurable real estate outcomes for Fortune 500 enterprises. Learn more at vergesense.com.